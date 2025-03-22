Fabrizio Romano has confirmed an ‘important’ signing Manchester United intend to make, with several clubs in multiple countries now scrambling to sign the player who’ll be replaced.

The upcoming summer will present Ruben Amorim with his first real shot at overhauling his Man Utd squad. The Portuguese worked with a frustratingly small budget in the winter window, resulting in just a single new face arriving – Patrick Dorgu.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has confirmed Amorim will have more wriggle room at season’s end, while a series of anticipated player sales and free agent exits will bolster the kitty and shred the wage-bill.

The end result will see Man Utd target major and impactful signings in critical positions, such as right wing-back and striker.

Today’s update regards the striker spot which is currently held by the misfiring Rasmus Hojlund.

The Dane did find the net in his last outing against Leicester, though his opener was his first goal in 21 appearances.

Hojlund has regressed in season two at Old Trafford and according to a fresh update from Fabrizio Romano on YouTube, an “important” signing at the tip of the attack WILL be made.

Romano stopped short of naming names, though it’s no secret who Man Utd are looking at. Sky Germany recently detailed a four-man shortlist United’s striker search is narrowing down to – Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen, Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko.

All of that quartet would represent a sizeable and immediate upgrade on Hojlund. The writing is on the wall for the struggling £64m (rising to £72m) signing and per Romano, multiple clubs in several different countries sense an opportunity.

“Keep an eye on Rasmus Hojlund,” began Romano. “Because Manchester United are really planning to bring in an important striker in the summer transfer window.

“And so I’m told clubs are starting to reach out with Man Utd and people close to Hojlund to understand his availability for the summer, how much he could cost.

“So there is interest in Hojlund and there could be movement if Man Utd as we expect bring in an important striker in the summer.

“Let’s see what what happens with Hojlund because there are clubs really interested, and in terms of money in case they receive a good proposal it could be an opportunity for Man Utd.

“Hojlund is going to be one to watch for Man Utd, with interest from several countries including Italy where he did very well as an Atalanta player before joining Man Utd.”

Which clubs want Rasmus Hojlund?

The club to show the strongest interest in Hojlund so far is Napoli.

Antonio Conte’s impact has predictably been immense in Naples, with Napoli going from finishing 10th in Serie A last season to challenging for the title this time around.

Whether it’s Napoli, league leaders Inter Milan or Hojlund’s former club Atalanta who win the league remains to be seen. But what is clear is Napoli are almost certain to secure a return to Champions League football at the very least.

Accordingly, work is already underway for the strengthening of Conte’s squad. A new striker to compete with Romelu Lukaku is on the agenda and per Gazzetta dello Sport, Hojlund is one of two targets in their sights. The other is Udinese’s Lorenzo Lucca.

Man Utd are said to value Hojlund at £50m which Napoli are unwilling to pay. However, a compromise could come in the form of a cash-plus-player swap proposal that would see Hojlund and Victor Osimhen trade places.

Osimhen is currently loaned to Galatasaray and upon returning to Napoli at season’s end, sale opportunities will be explored.

The striker has no future in Naples and GdS confirmed Antonio Conte’s side will ‘say goodbye for good.’ His release clause is currently worth €120m, though drops in value to a fee in the €75m-€80m range from July 1.

Given Osimhen is valued higher of the two players by their respective clubs, Man Utd would be required to add a cash incentive to even up their end of a deal.

According to TBR Football, Juventus as well as Bundesliga sides RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Mainz are also keen on signing Hojlund.

A move to Juve would likely hinge on the club finding a buyer for Dusan Vlahovic first. It’s a similar story in Leipzig, with Hojlund only a genuine option to arrive if Sesko leaves.

