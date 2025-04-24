Manchester United are one of several clubs interested in Jean-Philippe Mateta and Crystal Palace are reportedly eyeing replacements as they anticipate his departure.

A new centre-forward is the big priority for Ruben Amorim this summer. Man Utd’s technical director Jason Wilcox, and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell, are taking a data-driven approach in their search.

A host of strikers have been linked with the Red Devils recently, and we can confirm that Mateta is a player they have considered. The 27-year-old scored a fantastic goal in Palace’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Tuesday night, taking his Premier League tally to an impressive 14 goals so far.

According to CaughtOffside, Man Utd have made ‘initial contact’ with the Palace striker’s representatives ahead of a potential move this summer.

The report claims that there is ‘plenty of interest’ in Mateta. Bayern Munich ‘could move for him if Harry Kane leaves’, while Juventus are also looking at him as Dusan Vlahovic could be sold, while Randal Kolo Muani is only at the club on loan and might not stay permanently.’

Palace would like to keep Mateta but it’s stated that they are planning for his departure, with the London side tracking Borussia Monchengladbach striker Alassane Plea as a potential replacement.

Man Utd are therefore set to face serious competition should they choose to move for Mateta this summer, while we understand that other Premier League sides are also tracking the forward.

Nottingham Forest, Atletico Madrid also keen on Mateta – sources

Man Utd want to strengthen in multiple areas this summer but a new centre-forward is the first thing on their to-do list, with Amorim keen to bring in more competition for Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Liam Delap, Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres and several others have all been looked at by the Red Devils recruitment team recently as they gear up for a crucial transfer window.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti reported on April 5th that Man Utd, Bayern Munich and Juventus are all keeping a close eye on Mateta’s situation.

We also understand that Nottingham Forest have also made checks on the Palace forward, along with LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid.

Mateta’s future remains open, with many clubs in the race and interesting developments expected in the coming weeks.

Previous reports have valued Mateta in the region of £40m. This makes him more expensive than Delap, who will be available for £30m this summer, but cheaper than Osimhen and Gyokeres, so Man Utd must think carefully before choosing their top striker target.

