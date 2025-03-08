Manchester United have begun discussions to replace Rasmus Hojlund, with Crystal Palace hitman Jean-Philippe Mateta reportedly in their sights.

Man Utd spent an initial £64million to sign Hojlund in August 2023, and the deal has the potential to rise to £72m through add-ons. The centre-forward is viewed as a long-term project by United chiefs as he is 22 years old and still honing his craft.

But head coach Ruben Amorim has demanded the capture of a more experienced striker this summer as Hojlund is struggling for goals.

The Dane may have found the back of the net seven times this campaign, but only two of those goals have come in the Premier League.

According to French newspaper L’Equipe (as cited by Get French Football News), United are pushing to make Palace star Mateta their new No 9.

It is claimed that United have ‘opened talks’ with Palace to try and get ahead of other clubs in the race for the Frenchman.

Oliver Glasner’s side view Mateta as a crucial player but have reluctantly given him a £40million (€47.7m / $51.6m) price tag.

Palace do not want to risk losing their talisman for free next year, with his deal due to expire in June 2026. Contract talks between the two parties have stalled and this has put United on alert.

Mateta’s 15-goal haul has impressed Man Utd

£40m is a fee United should be able to meet this summer, despite their recent PSR concerns.

Signing Mateta over Viktor Gyokeres or Victor Osimhen would save United money as they also look to strengthen other positions such as right wing-back and central midfield.

There may be some concerns about Mateta’s age as he is 27, making him older than most of the other players INEOS hope to bring in.

But Amorim wants immediate results and Mateta has proven his ability to both bully opposition defenders and score regular goals.

He netted 19 goals in 39 games last season and could do even better this term. His record stands at 15 strikes from 33 appearances so far.

L’Equipe’s report comes after it was revealed on Friday that United are ramping up their pursuit of Mateta.

The former Mainz ace is hoping to return for Palace towards the end of March after sustaining a horror injury in the recent FA Cup win over Millwall.

Man Utd transfers: Mateta alternative; Mainoo concern

As mentioned previously, Gyokeres is another goalscorer United are casting admiring glances towards.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that United can now sign Gyokeres for a significantly reduced price.

While either Gyokeres or Mateta could arrive at Old Trafford this summer, there is uncertainty surrounding Kobbie Mainoo’s future.

The Guardian state that Mainoo is ready to snub United’s latest contract offer and is eyeing a move abroad.

