Incredible €115m Man Utd transfer takes shape for 2024 as Ten Hag plots to replace his own costly blunder

Erik ten Hag is reportedly back in the mix to sign Rafael Leao amid claims he has been cleared to leave AC Milan in 2024 for the right price and with the Manchester United boss seeing the player as an upgrade on a problem player.

The Red Devils are in the midst of yet another crisis after Wednesday’s defeat to Newcastle saw them surrender their grip on the Carabao Cup and suffer successive 3-0 defeats in a matter of days at Old Trafford. As a result, knives are being sharpened for Erik ten Hag and amid rising fears he is in increasing danger of the sack at Manchester United.

The Dutchman, however, plans to battle on and, despite the club’s shameful results – eight losses in 15 games means it is now their worst start to a season since 1962/63 – he still retains the support of the club’s board.

But Ten Hag does know that his side are falling way below the expected standards at United and that an urgent improvement will be required if they are to galvanise themselves and restore faith from the terraces in the Dutchman’s project.

As a result, Ten Hag continues to plough ahead both in terms of this season and over the medium and long term with regards the club’s recruitment plans.

To that end, Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk suggests the United boss has his eyes on a £100m double deal in January to get their season back on track.

Further down the line, Ten Hag is also reportedly looking at ways to improve on his playing personnel with the form of Brazilian winger Antony facing serious questions after a bleak run of form.

Man Utd ready to spend hefty sum to sign Rafael Leao in 2024

Having paid a staggering £85m to land him from Ajax in summer 2022, Antony has struggled to vindicate his hefty fee since that move.

Now reports in Italy claim United are making plans to sign an upgrade in 2024 in the form of AC Milan winger Leao.

The Portugal star is rated as one of the best players in Serie A and recently signed a new deal to keep him at the San Siro until summer 2028. However, the 24-year-old is struggling to replicate his very best form so far this season, having scored three times and added three assists from 10 games this season.

And with coach Stefano Pioli having a difficult time managing the 62-goal star – the winger reacted angrily after being subbed off during Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Napoli – it is suggested they are now open to his sale if the right offer comes their way.

According to Calciomercato, both United and PSG will be in the mix for his signature amid claims an offer of £100m (€115m) will be enough to convince them to sell.

And while a January 2024 move looks out of the question, there is a growing belief in the Italian media that a parting of ways will be on the cards come the summer window.

Leao in; Antony out at Man Utd?

Should a move to United come to fruition it would place Antony’s future – and that of Jadon Sancho – in further doubt. And while Leao prefers to operate off the left wing, that position is seemingly nailed down by Marcus Rashford and Ten Hag would see the Milan man as an option to play off the other flank.

In 176 appearances for Milan, Leao has scored 46 goals and registered 40 assists so his quality cannot be doubted, given he offers a goal contribution every 2.04 games. Antony, by contrast, has just eight goals and four assists from 54 appearances to date – a goal contribution every 4.5 games.

The Brazilian has struggled badly to make an impact at Old Trafford since that eye-catching move from Ajax, while he also had time away from the game earlier this season after being hit by a number of serious allegations by an ex-girlfriend.

It would come as no surprise were United to look to upgrade the player come the summer, though, after spending so heavily on him, it would call into question Ten Hag’s judgement with the Dutchman very much at the centre of United’s quest to bring him to Old Trafford back in August 2022.

