Incredible Man Utd XI for 2024/25 as Ratcliffe rebuild takes full shape with several blockbuster incomings

This is how Man Utd could line up in 2024/25

Manchester United are gearing up for a busy summer transfer window as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to take the Red Devils back into title contention.

Following the arrival of Ratcliffe, there is a new buzz around Old Trafford and a restored hope for the future. The upcoming summer transfer window is seen as a major opportunity for the club and some big names are already being mentioned.

It’s already been suggested that Ratcliffe plans to splash the cash in the summer and according to the Telegraph, the club are keen to upgrade three specific positions.

The defence is an obvious area that Man Utd want to address in the transfer market. Signing a new right-back and centre-half will no doubt be seen as a priority by the club in the summer.

Along with addressing their defensive issues, the club are also searching the market for another striker to compete with Rasmus Hojlund and another midfielder would also be welcomed.

Using some of the blockbuster names that Man Utd have been linked with in recent months, we have compiled their potential starting XI for next season.

GK: Andre Onana

While the Cameroonian goalkeeper has had some hairy moments during his debut season, particularly in the Champions League, it seems more than likely that the club will persist with him next season.

Despite dropping the odd clanger, Onana’s distribution has been a welcomed asset to Erik Ten Hag’s side this year. His shot-stopping stats in the Premier League have also been fairly consistent.

Based on the post-shot expected goals that he’s faced, the 27-year-old has prevented 2.3 goals which is the fifth-biggest overperformance of any Premier League goalkeeper this season.

Given he is under contract with the club until 2028, it seems more than likely that he will keep his number one spot heading into next season.

RB: Jeremie Frimpong

Man Utd are keen on an upgrade in this department and Frimpong ticks plenty of boxes for what they are looking for. The Bayer Leverkusen defender has been a long-term target for the Red Devils and their interest has recently resurfaced.

According to BILD’s Christian Falk, Frimpong is on Ten Hag’s radar once again. The full-back is under contract in Germany until 2028, although he does have a tempting release clause of €40m in his contract.

Frimpong has been in superb form of late and it’s no surprise that the Red Devils are sniffing around. With seven goals and six assists in the Bundesliga, he’s been among the most productive defenders in Europe.

CB: Antonio Silva

With the long-term futures of Harry Magure, Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof currently up in the air, it makes sense that the club are exploring alternative options at the back.

According to reports in Portugal, United have already established contact with agency Gestifute over a deal for Silva who has impressed with Benfica this season.

The 20-year-old defender has a mouthwatering €100m release clause in his contract, although United seem to think that they could swing a deal for half of that amount.

Silva has been a regular starter in Roger Schmidt’s side this season, having started in 21 league matches so far. Benfica have one of the best defensive records in Europe right now, having only conceded 15 league goals.

With the potential that Silva possesses, he would be a very exciting option for United to chase this summer.

CB: Lisandro Martinez

Of the signings that Ten Hag has made, Martinez is undoubtedly among his best. He has missed a large chunk of this season through injury, but when fully fit, he is one of the best defenders at the club.

With a contract at Old Trafford which runs until the summer of 2027, we’re in no doubt that the Argentine centre-half is set to stay put for the time being.

LB: Luke Shaw

When fully fit, Shaw ranks among the best left-backs in the league. Having spent the last nine and a half years at the club, the 28-year-old is one of the most experienced heads in the dressing room.

A backup option for Shaw would certainly be welcome, especially as it seems the likes of Alvaro Fernandez and Brandon Williams don’t have a long-term future at the club.

CM: Amadou Onana

With Casemiro no longer at the peak of his powers, this is an obvious area where the club can look to improve. Plenty of names are currently being considered for this role and Onana is one of the leading candidates.

The Everton midfielder is one of the most sought-after midfielders in the Premier League with the likes of Man Utd, Arsenal and Barcelona all battling for his signature.

Given the financial difficulties that Everton are currently facing, the club could be open to his sale in the summer for the right price.

Standing at 6ft4 and winning an average of three tackles per 90, he seems like the perfect profile to replace the ageing Casemiro.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo

The youngster’s breakthrough this season has been nothing short of spectacular. He plays with confidence beyond his years and has firmly established himself as part of the starting XI of late.

Mainoo himself has been very complementary to Ten Hag and the role the Dutch boss has played in his development over these last few months.

“When I first came up with the first team, he told me he was going to push me and he did,” Mainoo told the club website. “He just always demanded more from me and just being involved in every play and just always getting on the ball.

“He’s been so helpful. And then always guiding me, as well as the senior players, and pushed me to help me keep developing and keep getting better and better. So all credit to him.”

Given his excellent form of late, a new contract seems to be in the works right now.

CAM: Bruno Fernandes

The Portuguese playmaker continues to be a vital cog of Ten Hag’s system. In the league this season, he has created 74 chances which is more than double of what any other United player has managed.

Fernandes has by no means been at his most productive this time around, but a return of eight goal contributions from midfield still isn’t too shabby.

The United captain is under contract until 2026, with an option of an extra year. Barring any developments over the summer, we’d expect to see him leading the side out again next season.

RW: Alejandro Garnacho

The Argentine winger has made the right-wing spot his own over these past few months. As Antony has struggled to produce the goods, Garnacho has firmly overtaken him in the pecking order.

He’s managed to produce nine goal contributions in his last 18 matches and has earned plenty of praise in that time.

With Jadon Sancho seemingly out of the picture and the club still deliberating on what to do with Mason Greenwood, the right-wing spot is currently Garnacho’s to lose.

ST: Jonathan David

Rasmus Hojlund has caught fire recently with eight goals in his last eight matches. However, the club will still be keen to bolster their forward line, especially with Anthony Martial set to depart this summer.

Plenty of striker targets have been rumoured and David is a player who continues to crop up. According to transfer journalist Matteo Moretto, ‘several’ Premier League sides are interested in the 24-year-old.

Man Utd and Tottenham in particular have been heavily linked with the Canadian international who has scored 74 goals for Lille since joining in 2020/21.

The prolific forward is out of contract in 2025, so this summer could be the ideal moment for the Red Devils to swoop in. With David and Hojlund competing for the number nine role, United would be well-equipped in this department.

LW: Marcus Rashford

There’s no denying that Rashford hasn’t been at his best this season, but the 26-year-old still has an important role to play at the club.

Compared to last season, his numbers have dropped off significantly, but there’s no reason why he can’t discover his best form once again. With a new structure in place next season, Rashford might be able to get back to his firing best.

There have been some murmurings that PSG are interested in the United forward as a potential Kylian Mbappe replacement, but it remains to be seen if the French club will go all out for his signature.

READ MORE: Man Utd to stun Chelsea and two Euro giants by winning race for outstanding £50m star