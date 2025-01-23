Incredible new Marcus Rashford bid launched, as Man Utd legend gets ‘personally involved’ to seal deal

A Manchester United legend has intervened in an attempt to bring Marcus Rashford to his club, and with viable exit routes rapidly closing, an audacious deal could be made, according to reports.

Rashford, 27, looks certain to leave Man Utd this month, though exactly where to is the million dollar question. Upon learning the left winger was available for transfer, a raft of European giants quickly began exploring a deal.

However, Borussia Dortmund’s interest has cooled after baulking at the costs involved. A loan exit appears the likeliest outcome, though even then Man Utd are demanding the buying club absorb at least half of Rashford’s giant £325,000-a-week salary.

United are also hopeful the purchasing side will commit to an obligation to buy. As a result, Dortmund are turning their attention to Brentford’s Germany international, Kevin Schade.

Juventus’ interest came and went after signing Randal Kolo Muani on loan from PSG instead. AC Milan were another to hold face-to-face meetings with Rashford’s camp, though they only have one slot available in their squad for a UK player.

And with Manchester City’s Kyle Walker on the cusp of completing a six-month loan switch to the San Siro, Milan cannot sign Rashford too – unless they offload a UK player in the coming days, such as Fikayo Tomori, for example.

All of the above might not have mattered for Rashford and Man Utd given the player’s preference is signing for Barcelona.

But while Barcelona are interested in signing Rashford on loan, they’re not desperate to strike a deal and will only do so on favourable terms.

And per the latest from journalist Graeme Bailey, there are three glaring issues preventing a Rashford to Barcelona loan agreement from being struck.

What’s more, it’s highly questionable as to whether Rashford would have a meaningful role to play at Barcelona anyway.

Hansi Flick’s front three of Raphinha (left wing), Robert Lewandowski (striker) and Lamine Yamal (right wing) have helped fire the club to the position of top scorers in both LaLiga and the Champions League this season.

Rashford’s exit opportunities are thinning, though according to a fresh update out of Turkey, the winger could be rescued by a familiar face indeed.

Fanatik journalist, Gokmen Ozcan, reported Man Utd legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – recently appointed manager of Besiktas – has launched a move.

Taking to X, the reporter stated: “Besiktas Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s crazy transfer target: Marcus Rashford.

“The Norwegian coach is personally involved in the signing of the 27-year-old left winger, with whom he worked together at Manchester United.”

Rashford reunion with Solskjaer – can it happen?

Solskjaer managed Rashford for almost three years during his spell as manager of Man Utd. Rashford bagged 20-plus goals in each of the two full seasons Solskjaer was at the helm (2019/20 – 22 goals, 2020/21 – 21 goals).

But while a reunion with Solskjaer could help to revive Rashford’s ailing career, there are a number of giant hurdles that must be overcome.

The first of those obstacles is Rashford’s preference for remaining in a top five European league. As mentioned, his ideal outcome is moving to Spain and joining Barcelona. Failing that, Rashford is known to look unfavourably on dropping into an unfashionable league.

Secondly, Besiktas, for all their might in Turkey, will struggle to finance the type of package Man Utd would deem acceptable.

Half of Rashford’s £325,000-a-week salary is £162,500. It appears highly unlikely Besiktas would be able to afford that level of commitment, even for just a six-month spell.

Nonetheless, as the days in the window tick by and Rashford remains in limbo at Old Trafford, both he and Man Utd may have to make compromises if a deal is to be struck before the February 3 deadline.

And in a potentially stunning twist, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been told to keep an eye on a possible Rashford to West Ham switch over the coming days.

Latest Man Utd news – Failed hijack, Dorgu & Garnacho updates

In other news, two separate sources have confirmed Man Utd failed with a last-gasp attempt to hijack Julio Enciso’s loan switch from Brighton to Ipswich Town.

United reportedly identified the 21-year-old attacker as worthy cover for Alejandro Garnacho who is a target for Napoli and Chelsea.

However, Enciso snubbed United in favour of joining Ipswich and his reasoning why has come to light.

In other news, Man Utd are set to table an improved bid for Patrick Dorgu and Garnacho’s preference between Chelsea and Napoli has become clear.