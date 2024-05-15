Manchester United are spying a shock deal to bring Angel Gomes back to Old Trafford, while a report has revealed Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are interested in him too.

Gomes was born in London and came through the Man Utd youth ranks before gaining promotion to their first team in July 2019. The central attacking midfielder, who can also operate in the No 8 and No 6 roles, went on to play just 10 senior matches for Man Utd.

After being left disappointed by the amount of game time he received under then Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Gomes rejected the offer of a new contract and opted to leave the club on a free transfer in August 2020.

Some at Man Utd knew the club had made an error straight away as Gomes has always been a very highly rated playmaker with huge potential.

Gomes soon joined Lille but spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Boavista in Portugal. After registering six goals and six assists in 32 appearances for Boavista, the former England U21 international returned to Lille in the summer of 2021.

Since then, Gomes has established himself as a key player for the Ligue 1 outfit. This term, he has managed two goals and 10 assists in 44 matches while changing between a number of midfield roles.

Gomes’ classy performances and versatility have alerted a host of potential suitors. As per reports, Man Utd are ‘keeping tabs’ on his progress and are weighing up an astonishing move to re-sign him.

Man Utd chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe clearly feels his predecessors, alongside Solskjaer, did not do enough to keep Gomes at Old Trafford and will now try to rectify that issue by adding him back to the senior squad.

Man Utd news: Angel Gomes could return

Man Utd will face Premier League competition to snare Gomes, as Tottenham, Aston Villa and West Ham United have also been credited with interest.

Further afield, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are monitoring the situation in case they can snap the 23-year-old up for a reduced price.

Gomes may have been putting in great performances lately, but Lille will struggle to command a huge fee for him this summer.

The French side have been trying to extend Gomes’ contract, with his current deal due to expire in June 2025, but they have so far been unsuccessful.

If the player signals his desire to leave Lille for a major club, then they will simply have to accept a cut-price offer. The report does not mention how much Gomes is worth, but it is claimed elsewhere that his value sits at €22million (£19m).

