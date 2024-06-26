Man Utd incredibly initiate contact for second Bologna forward after Zirkzee, as links with quality Barcelona star resurface

Joshua Zirkzee is not the only Bologna attacker Manchester United are interested in as they have also made contact for Dan Ndoye, while a top Barcelona star has been linked with the Red Devils once again.

Zirkzee made the bold decision to leave Bayern Munich in August 2022 by signing for Bologna in order to pick up more game time. Since then, the centre-forward has registered 14 goals and nine assists in 58 matches.

That is not the deadliest record around, but Zirkzee is viewed as one of the best young strikers in Serie A. At 23 years of age, he has plenty of time to develop into an elite forward under the right guidance.

Zirkzee has been heavily linked with both Arsenal and AC Milan previously. But Arsenal appear to be looking at different options to bolster their forward line, while Milan are at risk of missing out on him to the riches of the Premier League.

Man Utd have put themselves in a good position to win the race for the Dutchman. Earlier on Wednesday, it was claimed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has accelerated his pursuit of Zirkzee, who has been described as a ‘quality’ player.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Zirkzee could be followed to Old Trafford by one of his Bologna team-mates this summer.

Man Utd have initiated contact with the Serie A club to discover whether Ndoye will be available for transfer.

Should the Red Devils get a positive response from Bologna, then they will begin officials talks over the right winger’s potential capture.

Man Utd news: Dan Ndoye, Ronald Araujo both linked

Man Utd have been impressed by Ndoye’s great performances for Switzerland at Euro 2024.

The wide man, who can also play on the left flank or as a No 9, opened his international account by scoring in the 1-1 draw with hosts Germany on Sunday. Ndoye showed great movement to get ahead of Jonathan Tah before finishing off Remo Freuler’s cross with an excellent first-time volley.

The fact Ndoye caused Germany’s big-name defenders plenty of problems has demonstrated to Man Utd that the 23-year-old has the potential to make a huge impact in the Premier League.

INEOS recruitment chiefs will already have some information on Ndoye, too. That is because he has previously represented Nice and FC Lausanne, clubs also owned by Ratcliffe.

Bologna fans would likely be sad to see Ndoye leave, but it would make sense for the club to cash in while his stock is high this summer.

The attacker has previously been valued at £12m, but after Euro 2024 Bologna will likely demand more than that sum before sanctioning his exit.

Man Utd’s interest in Ndoye comes amid fresh links between the Red Devils and Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

New reports in Spain state that Man Utd have made a fresh approach to see if they can finally bring Araujo to the Premier League, having been linked with him on several occasions over the past 18 months.

The centre-back, who is currently at Copa America with Uruguay, has been identified by Bayern Munich as a potential signing to improve their defence.

But both Man Utd and Bayern could be left disappointed in their pursuit of Araujo as he is hoping to stay at Barca. The La Liga giants must now finalise Araujo’s new contract in order to end the links with Man Utd and Bayern for good.

