Man Utd incredibly re-enter race for world-class striker after star’s own president slams him

Manchester United have re-joined Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in the chase to sign elite striker Victor Osimhen, according to sensational reports.

Osimhen was widely tipped to leave Napoli last summer after a fantastic 2022-23 campaign in which he netted 31 goals in 39 games and helped the club win a long-awaited title. However, the attacker stayed put and has gone on to pen a new contract which includes a €130million (£111m) release clause.

Osimhen and Napoli have endured an underwhelming season in 2023-24, however. The player has missed a host of games due to injury, illness and the Africa Cup of Nations, though he has still managed 17 goals in 31 appearances.

Napoli, meanwhile, have failed to defend their Serie A crown and have fallen down to as low as 10th in the table.

Osimhen looks even more likely to depart Napoli this summer than he did in 2023, and several clubs are queuing up to land him.

PSG believe the Nigerian would be a fantastic replacement for Kylian Mbappe, though they will face competition for his signature from the Premier League.

Chelsea need a new striker of their own and Osimhen is known to be keen on a switch to Stamford Bridge.

But according to reports emerging from Italy, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Man Utd have burst back into the race for Osimhen.

Man Utd transfers: Victor Osimhen move back on

The Red Devils are on the hunt for an experienced striker to help Rasmus Hojlund out and Osimhen is a perfect suitor. He is four years older than Hojlund at 25 and has scored goals in Italy, France and Belgium so far.

Finances are understood to be tight at Old Trafford, so Ratcliffe must work smartly to fund a huge swoop for Osimhen.

Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial have already been confirmed as leaving. Ratcliffe could sell other players including Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Antony, Casemiro, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Christian Eriksen to help him match Osimhen’s £111m price tag.

While Osimhen has endured a disappointing season compared to his own lofty standards, that is likely to be only a blip and he will be raring to go if he arrives in England.

The former Lille ace could challenge Manchester City star Erling Haaland for future Golden Boots if he is given enough service by those around him at Man Utd.

Ratcliffe reigniting Man Utd’s hunt for Osimhen comes after Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis criticised his star man for only playing half of the games he should have featured in this term.

“You can’t force coaches to train a club or you can’t make sure that your first striker scores 28 goals and that he is not ill and that perhaps he participated in 50 per cent of the matches he should have played,” the club chief said.

