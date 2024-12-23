How Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Sir Dave Brailsford and the rest of the Manchester United hierarchy are reacting to the Ruben Amorim vs Marcus Rashford feud has emerged, with the club handed a depressing new issue.

Ruben Amorim has taken less than six weeks to determine Marcus Rashford isn’t for him. The forward has been omitted from Man Utd’s last three matchday squads, with Amorim citing standards and a lack of application when quizzed on why.

Rashford, 27, has been put up for sale and Man Utd are more than willing to cash in if a suitable offer is received next month. Rashford’s sale – as a homegrown player – would be extra lucrative for the club and greatly enhance their spending power in the market.

However, Man Utd now find themselves in the head-scratching position of wanting to sell a player whose transfer value is only going south.

It’s now common knowledge Man Utd want rid and Rashford’s interview with Henry Winter also confirmed the player wants to part ways too.

What’s more, Rashford has displayed poor form over the last 18 months and isn’t being given a chance to rouse interest and raise his value by performing well in the run-up to the winter window.

It’s the type of mind-boggling scenario that Man Utd seem to find themselves in more often than most other clubs and you may expect INEOS to intervene.

But according to two separate reports from The Daily Mail and The Times, Man Utd’s hierarchy are content to let the feud run its course and give Amorim the final say.

The Mail did acknowledge ‘it makes little sense to have a player who earns £315,000-a-week sat on the sidelines – particularly if United want to get the best price for Rashford in the January transfer window.’

Nonetheless, co-owner Ratcliffe, INEOS head of sport Brailsford, Man Utd CEO Omar Berrada and technical director Jason Wilcox will not interfere one way or the other.

It’s clarified they will neither pressure Amorim to recall Rashford nor pressure the manager to continue leaving him out.

As such, any decisions made on Rashford so far and from here on out have and will continue to be Amorim’s – even though the current course of action is slashing his transfer value.

Where will Marcus Rashford go?

With Rashford openly admitting he’s ready for a new challenge, a sale at some stage in 2025 now seems certain.

His gigantic £300k-plus weekly wages will unquestionably prove too much to stomach for the vast majority of clubs, though that’s not to say there isn’t already a wealth of interest.

Indeed, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, was informed on December 18 that four, as yet unnamed Premier League sides, are monitoring Rashford.

However, it’s also our understanding that a move out of the Premier League and into mainland Europe is the likeliest outcome.

PSG’s interest – despite reports to the contrary – is genuine. Bundesliga powerhouses Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also hovering.

A fresh start in Saudi Arabia has also been touted, though sources tell us Rashford does not look favourably on a move to the middle east at this stage in his career.

