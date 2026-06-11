Carlos Baleba, Sandro Tonali, Elliot Anderson and Angelo Stiller have been linked with Manchester United this summer

Manchester United are now considering themselves OUT of the race for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson after Manchester City’s pursuit escalated to eye-watering new levels and with INEOS now working on up to five other potential targets, two of which they hope will sign on the dotted line, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that while Manchester United remain huge admirers of the England international and have explored the possibility of bringing him to Old Trafford this summer, they are unwilling to enter a bidding war at the figures now being discussed.

The situation has dramatically intensified following Manchester City’s latest move. TEAMtalk confirmed a club-record offer on Wednesday worth in excess of £120million for Anderson.

However, even that proposal failed to satisfy Nottingham Forest, who continue to hold out for an even bigger package as interest in their prized midfielder reaches unprecedented levels.

United have closely monitored developments and retain a strong appreciation of Anderson’s qualities, but club sources insist there is a limit to what they are prepared to spend.

With City now driving the market to extraordinary levels, Old Trafford chiefs are effectively accepting that a deal is no longer realistic.

The Red Devils are therefore expected to focus their attention elsewhere as they continue a major midfield rebuild under Michael Carrick.

United have already secured a deal for Atalanta star Ederson and remain active in the market for further reinforcements and still hope to add at least one, and preferably two, new midfielders this summer.

As a result, TEAMtalk understands the club have compiled an extensive shortlist of alternatives…

READ MORE: Man Utd exit ‘bidding war’ for ‘dream target’ as journalist names THREE more likely signings and ‘one to watch’

Man Utd pick five player midfield shortlist

Among the names under consideration are West Ham’s Matheus Fernandes, Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali, Bournemouth star Alex Scott, Brighton powerhouse Carlos Baleba and Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller, while several other options are also being assessed.

The club’s recruitment team believe there is significant value available elsewhere in the market and are unwilling to compromise their wider summer plans by becoming embroiled in an escalating auction for Anderson.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are expected to continue their pursuit despite growing frustration at Forest’s negotiating stance.

The Cityzens are understood to be far from impressed that a bid worth more than £120million was rejected, particularly given it would have shattered their previous transfer record.

Nevertheless, City remain convinced Anderson is the ideal long-term addition to their midfield and are not walking away from negotiations at this stage.

Like United, City are also exploring the possibility of signing more than one central midfielder this summer. Tonali, a target for United, is also very much still on City’s radar, and as we exclusively revealed back in March.

Crucially, though, there is strong confidence within the Etihad hierarchy that sporting director Hugo Viana will ultimately succeed in landing his top target in Anderson, leaving United with no other choice but to pursue their alternatives.

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