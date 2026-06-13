Man Utd to AGREE Mateus Fernandes deal and THIRD midfield signing already lined up

Manchester United will have no problem agreeing personal terms with Mateus Fernandes, while a report has identified who is likely to be the third signing in midfield.

Man Utd have banked Ederson by way of Atalanta, but their business in central midfield won’t end there. At least one and more probably two more will arrive to coincide with Casemiro leaving via free agency – he’s heading to Inter Miani – and Manuel Ugarte being sold.

The Red Devils have pulled out of the race to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest.

Manchester City’s second bid for the England ace worth £121m (£106m plus £15m in add-ons), was quickly laughed off by Forest, who want a minimum of £120m guaranteed.

Man City are deliberating whether to table a third offer, though Man Utd’s decision is clear – the price is too high.

Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali (£100m) is a wanted man at both Manchester clubs, though next up for Man Utd is shaping up to be Mateus Fernandes.

Despite attracting interest from Arsenal, PSG and Real Madrid, Fernandes’ ‘preference’ is to sign for Man Utd.

And according to the latest from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, agreeing personal terms will be a doddle for Michael Carrick’s team.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd to easily agree personal terms with Mateus Fernandes

He wrote on X: “Mateus Fernandes is now one of the priority targets for Manchester United.

“Man Utd are aware of his personal terms and do not expect any issues on that front should a transfer agreement with West Ham be reached.

“Man Utd are preparing an offer, but nothing has been submitted to West Ham so far.”

The Hammers value their Portugal international at a hefty £85m, though Man Utd’s imminent opening offer won’t meet that demand.

Instead, Man Utd aim to offer a more modest sum which sources at TEAMtalk have been told will be rejected by West Ham.

This is common transfer strategy, however, and the overwhelming expectation is Man Utd will get a deal for Fernandes over the line – it just won’t be via their first bid.

Alex Scott joining Man Utd after Mateus Fernandes?

Tonali and Carlos Baleba (Brighton) are candidates to become signing No 3, though the latest from The Telegraph suggests the void will be filled by Alex Scott at Bournemouth.

They stressed that move would hinge on Man Utd offloading Ugarte, which they firmly intend to do.

Man Utd’s pursuit of Scott – valued at £80m by the Cherries – has been buoyed by the fact he’s unlikely to sign a new contract on the south coast, despite Bournemouth’s continued attempts at ironing out an extension.

He’s contracted for only two more years until 2028, meaning his transfer value is at its peak right now if Bournemouth begrudgingly decide to cash in.

Scott is also a wanted man over at Anfield where a reunion with new Liverpool boss, Andoni Iraola, is being explored.

DON’T MISS: Astonishing Man Utd raid on Arsenal for defender BLOCKED – ‘his situation has changed’