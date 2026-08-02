Altay Bayindir exclaimed he wanted to make “everyone happy for this great club” 18 months ago, but now it seems the goalkeeper wants to leave Manchester United.

Arguably the highlight of the 28-year-old’s Old Trafford stay was when he starred in Man Utd‘s FA Cup third-round penalty shootout win over Arsenal at the Emirates.

Former England and Newcastle striker Alan Shearer said the former Fenerbahce man was “absolutely outstanding” as he became the first man to save a penalty in both normal time and a penalty shootout in an FA Cup game since 2013-14.

The Turk was named man of the match, with then-Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim describing him as a “hero” in the aftermath.

Bayindir himself said, “I want to make everyone happy for this great club. I’m working here every day. If you are not playing, it doesn’t matter. You have to be ready every minute, every second. If you are a Man Utd player, you have to be ready always.”

Fast forward to the present, though, and it seems he is heading for a Man Utd exit, even if he himself suggested his future is up in the air.

When asked by a fan about his future outside Carrington this week, Bayindir replied, “I have no idea. We will see. Time will show us everything.”

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In late June, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd have decided to let Bayindir leave in the summer transfer window.

Previously, Bayindir was a candidate for the No 1 spot at Old Trafford but Senne Lammens and summer signing Karl Darlow have put that to bed. Earlier this year, reports emerged that the big keeper wasn’t happy at taking a back seat at Man Utd and wanted to leave this summer.

Man Utd meet their match in Celta Vigo

Incidentally, since Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed a £1.25billion minority takeover of Man Utd in early 2024, he came with a reputation of being quite frugal in the transfer market and ruthless with finances.

Despite forking out big fees for the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo, the Red Devils will pull out of transfer races if they feel they are going down the exorbitant price tag route.

However, according to AS, via Sport Witness, Bayindir is set to sign on loan for Celta Vigo for the 2026-27 season. Although his contract ends in 2027, it is understood Man Utd will trigger the option to extend that a further 12 months.

The hope at Old Trafford is that they get a fee for him but according to the Spanish publication, there is ‘little chance’ of Man Utd ever getting a lump sum from Celta.

Even if he is a free agent, the Spanish outfit would demand that Bayindir should vastly reduce his reported £35,000 wages. Ergo, Man Utd could make a loss on their £4.3m outlay if he goes to the Liga team.

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