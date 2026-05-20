Ian Wright has urged Manchester United to raid Nottingham Forest for Elliot Anderson and Ibrahim Sangare and bring the two midfielders to Old Trafford, but Red Devils legend Roy Keane has urged caution over the transfer fee needed.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on April 9 that Man Utd are keen on a 2026 summer for Anderson.

Sources have told us that Manchester City are also interested in the Forest and England international midfielder.

However, Man Utd are not giving up on Anderson, although the Premier League club’s co-owners, INEOS, would have to pay at least £100million for the 23-year-old former Newcastle United midfielder.

Ibrahim Sangare has also been linked with Man Utd, and Arsenal legend Wright believes that the 28-year-old Ivory Coast international midfielder’s physicality would make Michael Carrick’s side better.

Wright said on The Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast: “You know who I quite liked as well? That Sangare at Forest?

“He has got that… You know something? When I watched him, I thought to myself, obviously, maybe some of the technical, but like he’s, physicality.

“That’s the kind of player, you know, with Utd.

“You could get him in at Utd, with the quality around him, you just do that.

“Just do that physical stuff.

“I think that’s the kind of profile.”

DON’T MISS: Marcus Rashford becomes pawn in Man Utd quest for €175m star as Michael Owen urges INEOS U-turn

Ian Wright wants Man Utd to go all out for Elliot Anderson

Wright has also urged Man Utd to splash the cash for Forest star Anderson.

However, Man Utd legend Roy Keane does not think that INEOS should pay more than £70m for the England international.

Keane said about Man Utd and Anderson: “You [Gary Neville] say all out for him.

“Well, look, £70million [to] £80million.

“I know. Yeah, I’d understand that. Yeah, but if you’re talking about £100m or £125m, all that crazy money, I’d be like, ‘Hold on a second.’

“But if you’re talking about £60m or £70m, yeah, you’d have to be you’d have to be interested in him.”

Wright said: “Man Utd should go try and make sure that they get him.

“Especially with… It’s exciting now with Michael [Carrick] signing and everything. Good luck to him [Carrick] and that, but if they get it right with the right players, United…”

The pundit added: “What, you want to pay for him? If you’re Utd and you needed that kind of midfield for so long and Man City are trying to take him off you, then you’ve got to go where you’ve got to get him.

“I’d pay for him. I’d pay for him.”

READ NEXT: Liverpool rival Man Utd for 18 G/A France sensation who’s set for major transfer this summer