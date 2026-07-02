Manchester United are showing a strong interest in Crystal Palace attacker Ismaila Sarr as they continue their search for a versatile forward this summer, though a deal will not be easy with the Eagles expected to demand a hefty fee, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Red Devils began the transfer window with plans to recruit an attacker capable of operating across the frontline, and we can reveal that Sarr is viewed internally as a player who fits that profile perfectly.

The Senegal international is coming off the finest campaign of his career after starring for both Crystal Palace and his country.

Sarr played a pivotal role in Palace’s historic UEFA Conference League triumph, finishing the competition with nine goals and being voted the tournament’s Player of the Season.

He also enjoyed an outstanding Premier League campaign, scoring nine league goals to finish the season with 20 in all competitions.

His performances have not gone unnoticed at Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk understands Manchester United have now made contact with Sarr’s representatives to register their interest and gather further information about his situation.

Sources indicate the 28-year-old was already firmly on United’s radar before the World Cup, but his performances in North America have only strengthened the club’s admiration.

Sarr and Senegal bowed out against Belgium on Wednesday evening after his nation let slip a commanding 2-0 lead with five minutes remaining, but he finished the tournament with four goals and one assist as he impressed hugely on the global stage.

Perhaps most significantly for United’s recruitment team, he demonstrated his ability to operate as a central striker, and that versatility has seen INEOS take their interest to the next level, though it is evidently clear that any deal will not come cheap…

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While Sarr has predominantly featured from wide areas during his time at Crystal Palace, his performances leading the line for Senegal highlighted another dimension to his game and reinforced the versatility that United are keen on.

And while the acquisition of at least two new midfielders remains the priority, we understand that United still remain committed to signing a forward capable of playing in multiple attacking positions this summer.

Those plans are heightened by the fact that Joshua Zirkzee is expected to move on this summer, while Marcus Rashford’s future remains unresolved.

As TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week, there remains an increasingly plausible scenario in which Rashford returns to Old Trafford if a permanent move away cannot be agreed, although the club’s preference remains to secure his departure.

Regardless of Rashford’s situation, United continue to assess attacking reinforcements.

As revealed by my colleague, Fraser Fletcher, on June 17, West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville is another player who has been watched closely in recent weeks following an impressive World Cup campaign.

However, Sarr may well have overtaken the Dutchman on their wishlist.

Sarr only joined the Eagles in 2024 for a fee of less than £15million, but after his outstanding campaign, TEAMtalk understands the south-east London club would expect to more than triple that investment if they were to entertain offers.

The Senegal international also has three years remaining on his current contract, further strengthening Palace’s negotiating position.

Manchester United are not alone in their admiration either. We understand that Italian giants Juventus are among the clubs also monitoring Sarr’s situation after tracking his progress throughout last season.

Whether Palace are prepared to listen to offers this summer remains to be seen, though it would not come as a surprise were new Eagles boss Pierre Sage to make it clear that he would not want to lose his star, particularly after such an impressive showing at the World Cup.

Finances at Old Trafford continue to be closely watched, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe determined to keep a lid on transfer costs and wages this summer.

Indeed, that policy ultimately cost United the chance to sign Mateus Fernandes, with new details coming to light over how much the Red Devils offered and why they missed out on his signature.

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