Manchester United are reportedly ready to devastate Serie A side Atalanta with a double move for defensive midfielder Ederson and in-form striker Mateo Retegui, as Ruben Amorim looks to significantly strengthen the spine of his side.

The Red Devils boss has prioritised certain positions that he feels can have a greater chance of improving his team due to the club’s current financial situation, and it’s no surprise to see United eyeing up reinforcements for their engine room and a mis-firing striking department.

Christian Eriksen has already announced that he will be quitting Old Trafford this summer, while it’s also expected that Casemiro will move on as he enters the final year of his contract.

To that end, adding the €60million-rated Ederson to a United midfield that is lacking steel would be seen as a bit of a masterstroke, given how well the Brazilian has performed in recent seasons – particularly in the Champions League.

Indeed, it’s been reported that United are already in ‘advanced talks’ for the 25-year-old are set to beat out rivals Manchester City to land the impressive Atalanta star.

And now a report from Tutto Atalanta states that the Red Devils undertook a scouting trip to watch Atalanta hotshot Retegui in action over the weekend, as they look to replace struggling frontman Rasmus Hojlund this summer.

It’s claimed that United are weighing-up a move for Retegui after it was revealed that reports of a ‘done deal’ for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen were a little wide of the mark.

Amorim could even have a completely different frontline come the start of next season, with United also at the front of the queue to bring in Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha as they prepare for a number of exits in their attack.

INEOS targeting statement double Man Utd signing

The report adds that Italy international Retegui’s market value is currently around €45million, meaning a double signing would cost in the region of €105m (£90m / $120m) in what would be a real statement of intent from INEOS ahead of next season.

Retegui has scored 26 goals in all competitions this season as well as six assists, all from only 2,730 minutes of action, which roughly amounts to a goal involvement every 85 minutes.

Tutto Atalanta adds that United remain also “relentless” in their pursuit of Ederson, who actually scored the winning goal in front of United scouts at AC Milan on Sunday.

As per the Italian media outlet, The Old Trafford outfit have not only been scouting the duo but have also touched base with their respective agents regarding a possible summer move.

Preliminary discussions have been ongoing for sometime now and Tutto Atalanta adds that signing the duo would be ‘a clear and decisive move by United, intent on rejuvenating and strengthening the team for the near future’.

Atalanta and United also share a cordial relationship, having conducting plenty of deals in the recent past, although it remains to be seen whether the Italian outfit are willing to let two of their best players leave in the same window.

Money talks though, and if United put significant offers on the table then they are likely to find it hard to resist.

