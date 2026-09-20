Manchester United remain interested in a Premier League star but have been told it will take a “huge fee” to land him, with their rivals in a good position.

United have been told they’re a little thin defensively at the moment. There was a suggestion they might have looked to add one or two players there in the summer, but ended essentially only making signings in the midfield.

But they have a long-standing interest in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, and TEAMtalk is aware they’re ready to push for him again after seeing an offer rejected a couple of years ago.

But insider Pete O’Rourke states it’ll cost a lot to prise him away from Merseyside.

He told Football Insider: “They tried to sign him in the summer of 2024. They had a couple of derisory offers rejected that Everton felt were not good enough.

“Those offers were valued at around £50million, and Everton will want a lot more than that to even consider selling Branthwaite now.

“Everton right now, they’re under no pressure to sell Jarrad Branthwaite. It would take a huge fee to get him out of the club because he’s a big part of their plans for the future.

“He’s under a long-term contract until 2030 now as well, which he signed two summers ago now, so they’re in a good position to keep hold of him.”

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Jarrad Branthwaite price known

While the insider didn’t reveal what sort of price United would have to part with, TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey has done.

Indeed, sources have revealed to the correspondent that Branthwaite is rated around £80million at Everton.

That follows the defender having been tied down to a new contract at Hill Dickinson, meaning the Toffees can demand more of any interested club.

Bailey is also of the belief that the club do not want to sell their defender, hence the hefty asking price.

Along with the reemergence of United onto the scene for Branthwaite, TEAMtalk is aware that rivals Manchester City are also keeping tabs on him.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have also made checks on him, so while Everton don’t want to sell, there might be opportunities to do so arising.