INEOS set Ruben Amorim two Man Utd demands as ‘huge pressure’ vastly reduces transfer budget

The Manchester United hierarchy have laid out their demands to new manager Ruben Amorim as the club battles significant financial pressure, according to a report.

Amorim has officially begun work at Man Utd after agreeing to replace sacked Dutchman Erik ten Hag. United have paid Sporting CP €11million (£9.2m / $11.6m) for Amorim and his coaching staff, while the Portuguese tactician has signed a contract running until June 2027.

Amorim has a big job on his hands as United sit 13th in the Premier League table and 15th in the Europa League standings.

The Telegraph have now outlined what Sir Jim Ratcliffe and other INEOS chiefs expect from Amorim, as well as the transfer budget he will receive.

United are under ‘huge pressure’ to cut costs even further to stay in line with profit and sustainability rules. As such, Amorim will have to work with a reduced budget compared to his predecessor Ten Hag.

This will last for several windows, too. As such, the 39-year-old will have to focus on making the players in his squad better.

One of the first objectives he has been given is to improve players such as Joshua Zirkzee and Mason Mount, who have both struggled since moving to Old Trafford.

United officials also hope Amorim can develop Rasmus Hojlund into the top-class striker many expect him to become.

Hojlund and Zirkzee showing real signs of improvement would lessen the need for a new striker to be signed.

In addition, Amorim has been told he must secure Champions League qualification as soon as possible, as this will bring much needed funds back into the club.

Champions League qualification looks a tough ask, given United’s league position and the strength of the Premier League, but if this is not achieved during the current campaign then club chiefs want it to happen next season.

Will United make any big signings?

Amorim working on a smaller budget throws several potential transfers into question.

United have been heavily linked with Viktor Gyokeres, Amorim’s lethal striker from his time at Sporting.

However, the Swede will cost around €75million (£62.8m / $79.2m) to sign. This means United will have to offload a number of players in order to fund his capture.

United also have thinking to do when it comes to the signing of a new left-back. They must decide which target will be the best value for money.

Alphonso Davies has run down his Bayern Munich contract and is due to become a free agent in the summer, though he has big wage demands. United are also admirers of Milos Kerkez, who will likely have a huge price tag at Bournemouth.

Reports suggest United are ‘bidding hard’ for Davies, who is also wanted by Real Madrid, and that they have made an ‘enquiry’ over Kerkez.

If the financial constraints prove too much, then United could instead activate their option to re-sign Alvaro Fernandez Carreras for €20m (£16.7m / $21.1m).

Man Utd transfers: Experienced star to leave; Galatasaray rumour

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano expects Christian Eriksen to depart United when his contract expires in the summer.

Amorim is ready to sanction Eriksen’s exit so United can save on his wages and potentially bring a new midfielder in.

Romano has also reacted to claims Paul Pogba might return to United to train ahead of joining his next club.

Despite United’s small budget, Amorim is seemingly still telling the club’s hierarchy the players he would like to sign.

The Turkish press claim Galatasaray’s Yunus Akgun is the latest star to appear on his radar.

Akgun is a 24-year-old Turkey international who can operate in any attacking position just behind the main striker.