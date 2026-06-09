Man Utd told mouthwatering £80m target has ‘no limits’ as Newcastle signing ticks major box

Manchester United have been told by one coach that he ‘does not know where his limit is’ for one of the club’s top transfer targets this summer, while Old Trafford chiefs are favouring a move for a top Newcastle star over a Tottenham leader.

The Red Devils are expected to have a busy summer of ins and outs as they prepare for a return to the Champions League, with Michael Carrick given the permanent reins after securing a third-placed Premier League finish.

Brazilian star Ederson is closing in on a £35million switch to Man Utd, but he’s not the only midfielder on the club’s radar this summer.

£80m Mateus Fernandes has huge ceiling

United’s interest in Mateus Fernandes has been well-documented, with sources revealing that the club have accelerated their efforts to sign the Portugal international following West Ham’s relegation.

The 21-year-old enhanced his reputation again, despite his side’s drop to the Championship, with a number of clubs monitoring his development.

And now a coach who played an important role in Fernandes‘ development has delivered perhaps the strongest endorsement yet of the player’s qualities, amid talk of an £80m move to Manchester.

Vasco Seabra worked with Fernandes during his loan spell at Estoril in the 2023/24 season, a period that helped establish the midfielder in top-flight football.

And, speaking to Rádio Renascença, the Arouca manager admitted even he is struggling to identify where Fernandes’ ceiling might be, as the likes of Real Madrid and PSG also circle the midfielder.

“Mateus has shown season after season that the higher the level he competes at, the better the response he gives,” Seabra said. “I still don’t really know what level he will eventually stop at or stabilise at.

“He seems to be one of those players who, the higher the level, the more value and quality he can add to a team.”

Seabra also insists that the player’s remarkable rise over the past couple of seasons also makes complete sense to anyone who knows him well.

He added: “He has a huge range of abilities. I mean, he has technical quality and he’s a kid with a fantastic heart and mentality.

“We expected, and I particularly expected, that he could reach top teams very quickly.”

As for Real Madrid entering the equation for his signature, Seabra added: “It would be false of me to say I expected that, two years later, he could be in Real Madrid’s plans. He was really very young when he came through us.

“I expected he could reach Premier League level in a very short time. He really had a mentality and a daily commitment, both in training and matches, that made me believe he could reach a very high level.”

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No to Romero as Man Utd eye top Newcastle star instead

Man Utd sources have moved to shut down speculation linking them with Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero, with sources confirming the club are not actively pursuing the Argentine centre-back and want a Newcastle star instead.

Reports from Argentina overnight claimed the Red Devils were poised to take advantage of the uncertainty around Romero‘s future in north London by ‘preparing a move’ to bring the World Cup winner to Old Trafford.

But far from targeting a new central defender at this stage, our sources can reveal that recruitment focus has shifted elsewhere as they look to strengthen key areas of the squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Instead, priorities lie firmly with bolstering the left-back position and, as extremely well documented, adding depth and quality in central midfield to Michael Carrick’s ranks.

Indeed, the club are showing strong interest in Newcastle full-back Lewis Hall, who has impressed in recent seasons.

The 21-year-old is understood to be keen on a move to Old Trafford, viewing it as a significant step in his development and the chance to play in the Champions League again, having done so this season with Newcastle, greatly appeals.

United have already made positive overtures towards the player, though a deal will be far from easy with Newcastle under no pressure to sell following the sale of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona in a £69m (€80m) deal earlier this summer.

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More Man Utd news: Baleba Old Trafford allies; shock Leeds raid

Brighton’s Carlos Baleba has already spoken with several Manchester United players as talk of a switch to Old Trafford lingers, and a report has revealed the six allies he already has in the dressing room.

Elsewhere, United are planning to bring Leeds United goalkeeper Karl Darlow to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to a reliable source, which has also revealed that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are keen on a Wolves star, too.