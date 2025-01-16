Man Utd have been told to bid for Jude Bellingham

Manchester United have been urged to consider a stunning move for Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham as they are without a superstar player in their team.

Man Utd pushed to sign Bellingham in 2020 after he burst onto the scene at Birmingham City. United legends Sir Alex Ferguson, Eric Cantona and Bryan Robson all met the midfielder at Carrington to try and convince him on the transfer.

However, Bellingham rejected United’s advances in order to continue his development at Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham went on to register 24 goals and 25 assists in 132 matches for Dortmund before joining Real Madrid for €103million (£86.9m / $106m) in summer 2023.

Bellingham is still only 21 years old but is already a key player for both Madrid and the England national team. So far with Madrid he has won the Champions League, La Liga title, Spanish Super Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

But former United striker Dwight Yorke has talked up a sensational transfer to Old Trafford, stating that Bellingham will be behind Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in the Madrid power rankings.

“Man Utd would need £150m to have a chance of signing Jude Bellingham,” Yorke said (via the MEN).

“Look at Man United’s history, every two to three years, the club would bring in a high-profile signing. I can’t remember the last big signing Man United have made, maybe Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2016. Man United need to make rivals go ‘oof, what a signing’.

“They need to break the bank for a big-time player, like Real Madrid do. Bellingham would be the perfect player to sign, but I’m sure he’ll want to stay a few more years at Real Madrid and turn things around for them this season.

“But, Bellingham will never be the main guy at the club now, Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe are higher than him in the pecking order. It reminds me of the trio of Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo and Luis Figo.

“We all know Mbappe is the top guy at the club, then it’s Vinicius. I think Bellingham is ranked the third-most important player at Real Madrid. He’ll know that too, he’ll be sat in the dressing room with them and he knows where he is in that hierarchy at the club.”

While Bellingham will want to test himself out in the Premier League one day, he is very happy in Spain currently hopes to build an amazing legacy at Madrid before he even considers leaving.

Plus, United would struggle to get anywhere close to Bellingham’s monumental price tag. INEOS chiefs need to offload a host of unwanted players including Marcus Rashford, Antony and Casemiro in order to prevent any PSR issues. Pipe dreams from Yorke!

Man Utd transfers: Rashford latest; midfielder pursuit

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can provide an update on the future of wantaway United forward Rashford.

The player’s camp held a new round of talks with AC Milan chiefs on Wednesday. United are open to a six-month loan, which is attractive to Milan.

Due to post-Brexit rules, the only way Milan can sign both Rashford and his English compatriot Kyle Walker is by pre-agreeing the latter’s transfer ahead for the summer.

Reports claim United are in the frame for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Joao Gomes as Ruben Amorim seeks more midfield reinforcements.

United are ‘keeping tabs’ on Gomes’ situation and have scouted him in recent weeks, though they will face competition from Liverpool to complete the deal.

Wolves have previously valued the Brazil international at £60m (€71.2m / $73.3m).

