Man Utd told why PSG ‘warrior’ is perfect Ederson partner in new-look Carrick engine room

Former Chelsea centre-back Frank Leboeuf has urged Manchester United to raid Champions League winners PSG for a ‘warrior’ signing, after already agreeing a £35million deal for Ederson.

The Old Trafford outfit are set to make the Brazil international their first official signing of the Michael Carrick era after agreeing a deal with Serie A side Atalanta for his signature.

The 26-year-old could be the first of potentially three new midfield recruits for Man Utd, following the confirmed exit of Casemiro and doubts over the future of Manuel Ugarte.

While fresh reports claim that United are ready to make a major splash for Newcastle star Sandro Tonali, Leboeuf has recommended that the club move for a different midfielder instead, insisting that PSG’s Warren Zaire-Emery would be a ‘great signing’ for Carrick’s engine room.

The 20-year-old France international made 54 appearances for Luis Enrique’s side as they followed another Ligue 1 triumph with back-to-back Champions Leagues.

And, despite his importance to the French giants, Leboeuf thinks Zaire-Emery would be a superb addition for United this summer, ahead of their return to the Champions League arena.

The Frenchman told CSB: “I think that [the addition of Zaire-Emery] would be a great signing for Manchester United, but he will need players around him to succeed.

“I’m very fond of Michael Carrick and the job he did for Manchester United, and he was playing in the position of Zaire-Emery.

“So I’m pretty sure he would give him great advice to improve. It could be a great move for him.

“Zaire-Emery is a warrior. He’s going to sacrifice himself for the team he plays for. That’s for sure. Will he be ready? I’m not sure yet.

“He had a strange season. He finished it well, but he struggled for the first six months. That’s why he didn’t play most games. Maybe because he was wondering if he should stay or not.”

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Saha doubles down on ‘dream’ Man Utd signing

Meanwhile, former United striker Louis Saha has also talked up a move for Zaire-Emery, describing him as his ‘dream signing’ at Old Trafford.

“I would say without any hesitation, any club in the world, from any country, would love to have Warren Zaire-Emery in their side because he’s an unbelievable player,’ Saha told Compare Bet.

“Yes, maybe because of his youth, sometimes he might be picked after Fabian Ruiz or Vitinha and Joao Neves, but that’s because those three are extremely powerful and complete.

“Zaire-Emery is still learning and he can play in midfield, at right-back and at right midfield. He is someone who can adapt, he is very intelligent, very committed, very focused.

“Any manager in the world will love to have him at their club because he will perform in nine out of ten games. He will never complain, he will work hard, and he will entertain you as well.

“I’m a big fan. He just appeared on the scene very young and was questioned, he has been proving people wrong ever since.

“He would be my dream signing for Manchester United in so many ways. In terms of quality in that midfield, he could fit in alongside Kobbie Mainoo, he can run with the ball and pass in tight positions.

“He definitely has an enormous future ahead of him, and if United can manage to sign him, it’s a different calibre.

“I won’t be surprised to see any big team sign him like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, or whoever.”

As for further United additions, the representatives of a talented Premier League midfielder are ‘confident’ that Man Utd will strike a deal for the player this summer.

However, it appears that the Red Devils have been beaten to the punch when it comes to the addition of a Barcelona star to their squad, following a fresh update from TEAMtalk sources.