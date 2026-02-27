Man Utd ‘eager’ to sign Europe’s ‘best young playmaker’ and ‘pair’ him ‘with Elliot Anderson’

Manchester United want to bring Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa to Old Trafford and pair him with Elliot Anderson, who is starring for Nottingham Forest, according to a report.

As Man Utd continue to flourish under interim-manager Michael Carrick and push for the Premier League top four, the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are already looking ahead to the summer transfer window and are determined to make major signings to strengthen the current squad.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd plan to spend at least £200million on new players this summer, should Carrick guide the Red Devils to Champions League qualification for next season.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has long reported Man Utd’s interest in Elliot Anderson.

Manchester City are also interested in the former Newcastle United midfielder, who will 100% leave the City Ground this summer if Forest get relegated to the Championship.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported Man Utd’s interest in Rogers, but Villa do not want to sell the England international attacking midfielder.

Sources have told us that Villa regard Rogers ‘as the best young playmaker in Europe and a cornerstone of their long‑term project’.

However, that does not seem to deter Man Utd, with Football Transfers reporting that the Red Devils remain ‘eager’ to get a deal done for the 23-year-old, who has scored 10 goals and given seven assists in 38 matches in all competitions for Villa so far this season.

According to the report, like Anderson, Rogers is valued at £100m (€114m, $134.7m), and Man Utd’s ‘dream’ is ‘pair Rogers with Elliot Anderson’.

Football Transfers has reported that Rogers is in the process of changing agency, with ‘talks with CAA Base over a potential change of representation’ going on.

Rogers is with Footwork at the moment, and this suggests that the 23-year-old is planning to move on from Villa this summer.

However, we should note that Rogers sign a new contract with Villa only in November 2025, so the Villans are in a strong position regarding his future.

Sources have also told us that Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have ‘a genuine and long‑term appreciation for Rogers’.

