Manchester United have been told why two of their top managerial candidates won’t take on their “headache” of a role by Thierry Henry.

One of the reasons why United held on to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for so long was that they had no alternative. And that remains the case now. Not only are they in the hunt for a new boss, but they’re also scrambling to plug the gap with an interim manager.

Neither search has had much success yet. An official approach for PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino was knocked back by the French club.

And while Pochettino may be keen but unavailable, fellow target Zinedine Zidane seems uninterested despite currently being unemployed.

Arsenal legend Henry has explained why the Red Devils will have to direct their attention elsewhere.

“I don’t know if they can get him [Pochettino],” he told CBS Sports. “When you are the coach of a team like Paris Saint-Germain you would like to see it out.

“But then also if you go to Man United you’re almost going into another type of headache to try to find a way to balance it out, because that is what he’s trying to do right now with Paris Saint-Germain.

“Yes they are winning but the game is not fluid as people would expect it to be. I don’t think that he will go, personally.”

Other plans touted for Zidane

Henry continued: “Zidane going to United? I don’t think he would be interested in that now.

“Why? Because in the back of my head I’m thinking that maybe he’s waiting for the national team job. I think he has that in the back of his mind.

“So I see it more, although I don’t think Pochettino will leave, but if Pochettino goes then the PSG job will be free for Zidane.”

Zidane has earned his chance at any position in world football with the CV he compiled at Real Madrid. Therefore, United need him much more than he needs them.

Interim role target outlined

The Old Trafford hierarchy do have time to figure things out on the permanent front. It is a new interim boss that they want in place ‘as soon as possible’.

As per the Daily Telegraph, their list stands for that position stands at five names in total. That hunt is being led by director of football John Murtough – and he hopes to have a new man in place before the end of this week.

At the top of the list of preferred candicates is Ralf Rangnick. The 63-year-old is currently working at Lokomotiv Moscow as their head of sport and development and has a fine track record in management.

United are also in talks with former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde.

Others in the fray are ex-Lyon manager Rudi Garcia, former Borussia Dortmund coach Lucian Favre and previous Tottenham target Paulo Fonseca.

