Alex Baena is a new target for Man Utd

Manchester United have begun a new transfer pursuit, having reportedly registered their interest in Spain star Alex Baena.

Man Utd are poised for a transformative summer window as Ruben Amorim overhauls numerous positions to his liking. Players such as Jadon Sancho, Antony, Marcus Rashford and Tyrell Malacia are in line to be sold to fund a plethora of new arrivals.

Centre-forward, central attacking midfield and goalkeeper are just some of the areas Amorim hopes to improve.

The Portuguese coach is on the hunt for versatile players who can thrive in several different positions and also adapt to his 3-4-2-1 system.

According to Diario AS journalist Eduardo Burgos, Villarreal ace Baena has been added to Amorim’s wish list at United.

The versatile Spaniard can play as a left winger, left midfielder or No 10, and this is one of several reasons why United have ‘enquired’ about a summer deal.

The Red Devils are set to battle Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich for Baena’s capture.

Atleti are currently leading the race for Baena, having ‘contacted his entourage’ to express their interest.

But Atleti have yet to begin talks with Villarreal, which has seen United plan a hijack.

Amorim and United recruitment chiefs will have been impressed by the 23-year-old’s excellent assists record.

He registered five goals and 18 assists in 45 games last term and has followed that up with six goals and eight assists so far this season.

Baena is a right-footed playmaker who loves to move into central areas and play between the lines, causing havoc for the opposition.

He excels at setting up his team-mates for shots on goal with incisive passes.

Man Utd in for Alex Baena

Goal labelled Baena a ‘magic’ player after he scored a great free-kick during Spain’s 3-0 Nations League win over Serbia in October.

The assist king could play as either a No 10 or attacking left wing-back in Amorim’s formation.

However, it must be noted that United’s top target for the No 10 position is currently Matheus Cunha.

United have held positive talks with the Wolverhampton Wanderers star’s agent as they try to forge an agreement on personal terms.

Cunha has a £62.5million (€73m / $83m) buyout clause in his Wolves deal.

Baena would likely cost less than Cunha. His release clause stands at €60m (£51m / $68m), though Villarreal are reportedly prepared to sell for around €45m (£39m / $51m).

United are not the first Premier League side to be linked with the eight-cap Spain international, as Aston Villa and Arsenal have looked into signing him previously.

Real Madrid have also been mentioned as potential suitors, though they now have different targets.

