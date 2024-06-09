Man Utd star reveals massive Ten Hag regret but ‘if the manager asks, I’m never going to say no’

Manchester United and England defender Luke Shaw has revealed that he regrets accepting Erik ten Hag’s request to play in the match that is now threatening to blow his chances of playing at Euro 2024.

The 28-year-old is battling with a hamstring injury ahead of the start of the Euros, with Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate admitting England’s first group game against Serbia will come too soon for the Red Devils defender.

Given England’s problems at the back, with the injured Harry Maguire failing to make the cut and John Stones going off in the farewell friendly loss to Iceland, Shaw’s return would be a huge boost to the team’s chances of a first major trophy since 1966 – especially as he is the only natural left-back in the squad.

However, the former Southampton man has not featured in almost four months after aggravating a hamstring injury in United’s 2-1 win over Luton Town back in mid-February.

The left-back was forced off with a hamstring problem the week before against Aston Villa but was asked by Ten Hag and United’s medical staff to feature against Luton – something he now regrets saying yes to.

“I felt something against Aston Villa and came off at half-time at Villa Park,” Shaw said. “It’s kind of ­everyone’s fault. Partly my fault, partly medical staff, I think everyone would admit that.

“I didn’t train the whole week. The scan came back and there wasn’t too much there. But I didn’t train all week, then trained the day before the game. If the manager asks me to play, I’m never going to say no. I shouldn’t have played.”

Shaw says he wanted to clear up the confusion over his fitness issues after being included in England’s provisional Euros squad on May 21 – four days before missing the FA Cup final through injury.

Shaw setting the record straight over fitness

“No one knows the situation, what’s been happening,” the defender added. “I think people have seen that there was a setback, but I was actually very close to returning to team training.

“I was, of course, pushing to try and get back for the games and the final and I think I pushed too hard. I came back too quick and I actually ended up getting another injury in my hamstring, which was three weeks from the final and they said it was a six-week injury, so that’s why there was that setback.

“I think people have been getting confused with what’s actually happened because nothing had been said.

“I got a few people coming up to me, saying: “How can you not be fit for United but fit for England?” But the circumstances were that I did push to do everything I can to be fit for United, and that’s been really my whole season.

“It’s been disappointing for me, but I want to do everything I can, first and foremost, for United. It’s better for me to come out and say what happened, because I think there were a lot of questions over how I could be here and not United.

“That’s been playing on my mind a little bit because I don’t want people thinking that that’s what I’m doing.”

Serbia game too soon for Shaw

As for his current fitness levels and the unlikely chances of him facing Serbia, Shaw added: “We just go day by day, see how I’m feeling in training.

“I would love to make the first game, but I don’t want to rush too quickly because realistically I’ve only got one chance. If I feel something, then that’s it. I don’t want that to happen.”

After kick-starting their Euros campaign against Serbia on June 16, England face Denmark and Slovenia as they look to book their spot in the knockout stages on the 24-team competition.