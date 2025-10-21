TEAMtalk can shed light on stunning claims Manchester United are in for a disgruntled Real Madrid forward in January.

Real Madrid have won eight from nine in LaLiga so far and currently top the table. It’s been a brilliant start for new boss Xabi Alonso, though the same cannot be said for all of his forwards.

One player in particular has been starved of action to such a degree that he’s not registered a single competitive minute of action this season.

Endrick is the star in question, with the 19-year-old Brazilian increasingly frustrated at his lack of opportunities in a World Cup year.

Indeed, the Sunday People brought news at the weekend of Endrick deciding enough is enough and opening the doors to a loan exit in January.

Many a high-powered club have been listed as potential landing spots for Endrick in the winter window, including Man Utd.

The idea would be Endrick moves on a six-month loan that does NOT contain an option/obligation to buy.

Man Utd’s name has primarily been mentioned by outlets and publications in Spain, the bulk of which are known for holding a liberal relationship with the truth.

And according to transfer insider, Dean Jones, Endrick is not the type of striker Man Utd are expected to target.

“I don’t think Endrick is the sort of profile United would look for in January,” began Jones.

“I have been reporting that they want a striker in January and I do believe explorations around that are beginning, but I get the impression it would be of a different profile to Endrick.

“He is a player that needs game-time and to build confidence but United can’t promise that.

“They want someone to back-up and rotate with Sesko and Cunha and so my hunch would be that they consider someone with more experience – maybe someone who is a little older than they have typically been aiming for in the recent recruitment phase.”

Joshua Zirkzee decision could prove crucial

The profile of frontman Jones described matches the types of striker Man Utd have previously signed via the loan route in January windows.

Odion Ighalo joined in the winter window of 2021 on loan. Two years later, Wout Weghorst did the same.

Some will question if Man Utd actually need a short-term addition at No 9. Benjamin Sesko did not start in the victory over Liverpool, while Joshua Zirkzee remained rooted to the bench.

However, Zirkzee is known to be unhappy with his lack of game-time in a World Cup year. His chances of featuring for the Netherlands are diminishing with each passing week.

Zirkzee is ready to push for a loan exit of his own and such a move would pave the way for Man Utd to sign a like-for-like replacement.

