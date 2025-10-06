A player Manchester United only recently signed is NOT guaranteed to be first-choice and TEAMtalk has learned a new signing in his position is on the cards in 2026.

Man Utd splashed the cash over the summer, with the bulk of their spend coming in the forward line. United also added at the opposite end of the pitch, with Senne Lammens arriving from Royal Antwerp to the tune of £18.1m.

Lammens’ arrival sparked the loan exit of Andre Onana to Trabzonspor. However, Lammens didn’t walk straight into United’s starting eleven, with Altay Bayindir initially getting the nod.

The Belgian recruit’s chance finally came at the weekend and Lammens excelled as Man Utd defeated Sunderland and also kept a clean sheet.

But according to transfer insider, Dean Jones, Lammens is not the undisputed starter at Old Trafford despite overtaking Bayindir in the pecking order.

Furthermore, Jones revealed the Red Devils are expected to sign another new goalkeeper in one of the two transfer windows in 2026.

Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk: “Lammens is not the guaranteed first-choice goalkeeper for the long-run – but he has given himself a chance of being No.1 for the next game. And that’s all he can hope for and focus on right now.

“United seem adamant they are not going to commit to a first-choice stopper, because they want a genuine battle for the shirt on a week to week basis.

“It felt like the decision to give Lammens his chance was overdue and he did well this weekend, so I personally think he has given himself the edge when it comes to starting against Liverpool after the international break.

“But there is no way I would say he’s now going to establish himself as the first choice because I do believe Bayindir will still get games and I also think United are still on the lookout for another goalkeeper.”

Jones then doubled down on United still being in the market for a new stopper, adding: “I’m pretty sure a new goalkeeper will arrive by the summer – and may even arrive in January if they can find a good option. Again, this is about competition and strength in depth.

“Lammens knows the club rate him long-term but he is also aware that he is going to have to play very well on a consistent basis to keep the shirt.”

Man Utd goalkeeper latest

One goalkeeper Man Utd have already been linked with signing in 2026 is Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

That story came via Spanish outlet Sport who are among the more reliable publications with regards to transfer news from that part of the world.

In any case, Lammens has the next three months at least to make a case for why Man Utd DON’T need to look elsewhere.

And on the back of his encouraging debut against Sunderland, TEAMtalk ran the rule over how the Belgian fared, along with how the media and United fans reacted…

In other news, Fabrizio Romano has declared a £38.3m Man Utd transfer is ‘almost guaranteed’ to happen.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk has been informed Joshua Zirkzee – who is weighing up his future at Man Utd amid a lack of opportunities – could opt to remain in England if leaving the club.

West Ham and Everton are among those weighing up a move that could arise as early as the January window.