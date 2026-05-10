Manchester United have dismissed suggestions that Amad Diallo could be allowed to leave this summer, with sources telling TEAMtalk the attacker remains a major part of the club’s long-term plans.

The Ivory Coast international has enjoyed an important shift in role since Michael Carrick’s arrival at Old Trafford, returning to a more advanced attacking position after previously being deployed predominantly as a wing-back under Ruben Amorim.

We understand Amad has been delighted with the tactical change and has privately expressed his happiness under Carrick’s management, believing the new system better suits his natural strengths in the final third.

Recent reports had linked the 23-year-old with potential interest from elsewhere, including Sunderland, where Amad previously enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell and remains extremely popular.

However, Man Utd insiders have laughed off any suggestion the club would consider letting him leave.

Sources state Amad is viewed internally as one of the most exciting attacking talents at the club and somebody the Red Devils expect to build around moving forward.

We can also reveal how sporting director Jason Wilcox played a key role in reinforcing the club’s commitment to Amad earlier this year when he was handed a new long-term contract in January.

The decision was seen internally as a major show of faith in the attacker’s future importance at Old Trafford.

United’s hierarchy believe Amad still has significant room for development and are convinced his versatility, creativity and technical quality can make him a key figure for years to come.

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Carrick endorses Amad value

Carrick is also understood to be a huge admirer of the player and values his intelligence in possession, work ethic and ability to operate across multiple attacking roles.

The manager’s decision to move Amad higher up the pitch has already been viewed positively behind the scenes, with club staff believing it allows him to influence games more consistently.

Despite ongoing speculation surrounding United’s squad rebuild this summer, sources indicate Amad is firmly considered untouchable unless an extraordinary situation develops.

The feeling within the club is that the Ivory Coast international represents the type of young, technically gifted player United should be building around as they continue reshaping the squad.

As things stand, there is no appetite from either the player or the club to explore an exit this summer.