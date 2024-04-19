Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made signing a new centre-back his priority for the summer window and has several exciting targets on his shortlist.

The futures of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are all unclear at this stage, which means the Red Devils could bring in more than one new defender.

Juventus star Gleison Bremer has been heavily linked with a move to Man Utd. Their prospective new sporting director Dan Ashworth is reportedly a huge fan of his and wants to make him one of his first signings.

The Brazilian international has been in fine form this season, making 31 Serie A appearances so far and helping his side to 15 clean sheets in the process and scoring two goals.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Man Utd are ‘increasingly insistent’ on signing Bremer this summer – who is valued at approximately £51m.

That is reportedly ‘a problem’ for Aston Villa, who have also identified the Juventus centre-back as a target as Unai Emery aims to bolster his defence.

Man Utd could swap Mason Greenwood for Gleison Bremer

Man Utd would reportedly be willing to match Bremer’s price tag but reports suggest that they could use Mason Greenwood in a swap deal and kill two birds with one stone.

Juventus are one of the sides keeping close tabs on the forward’s situation as it looks increasingly likely that he will be sold this summer.

There have been rumours that Greenwood could sign a contract extension at Old Trafford, but that would be to increase his value rather than be an indication that he could be reintegrated to the squad.

Man Utd announced last August that the 22-year-old would not be playing for the club again after their internal investigation into the circumstances around his 2022 arrest and the subsequent dropping of the criminal charges brought against him.

He was then sent out on loan to Getafe, where he has scored six goals and made five assists, catching the attention of several top sides including Juventus.

Man Utd have slapped a £50m price tag on Greenwood ahead of the summer window – which suggests that a straight swap deal could be agreed for Bremer.

It will be interesting to see if this is something Ratcliffe considers if he green lights a move for the Juventus star.

