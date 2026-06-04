Manchester United may not find West Ham as easy a nut to crack as initially expected when it comes to negotiating a fee for Mateus Fernandes after the Hammers’ tough stance on his sale was revealed, while TEAMtalk can reveal the three other sides who are ready to rival the Red Devils for a deal.

Fernandes finds himself a man in huge demand this summer despite his inability to prevent West Ham suffering relegation to the Championship.

Having joined in a deal worth around £40m from Southampton last summer, Fernandes’ energy and drive in the centre of the park earmarked him as a player of outstanding potential, meaning his stay at the London Stadium now looks set to prove only very brief.

And while Manchester United – themselves in the market for at least two, and potentially three new midfielders this summer – have emerged as very genuine suitors for the Portugal international, any hopes they may have had of landing Fernandes on the cheap have been firmly extinguished.

Indeed, while TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week that the Hammers will let Fernandes leave for the right price this summer following a meeting with his representative, BBC reporter Simon Stone is now reporting on the hardline stance that the Championship newcomers are taking over a possible sale.

And while he has backed our claim that he expects Fernandes to move on this summer, he insists West Ham are taking a strong approach over the fee and will do all in their power to stand by their initial £80m, double-their-money, valuation.

“I would be surprised if the deal for Mateus Fernandes didn’t get done,” Stone said to BBC Sport.

“I believe the club are in a bit of a stand-off with West Ham United at the moment, who are adamant they don’t have to sell and want £80m.”

We understand United, who have now agreed a deal with Atalanta to sign Brazilian star Ederson, value Fernandes at around the £50m mark and there had been some initial confidence that the Hammers, having seen their position weakened by relegation would accept a deal.

READ MORE: Man Utd some £30m shy of West Ham valuation for leading star amid belief ‘deal can be completed’

Man Utd will face four-club battle to seal Mateus Fernandes transfer

Indeed, with the Hammers determined to hold out for as high a fee as possible, Stone has indicated that West Ham are putting the message out there that they don’t have to sell the star this summer, despite losing their Premier League status.

However, the Irons’ precarious financial situation is well documented, and it’s widely reported they will need to offload at least £100m worth of talent this summer to help balance the books and make up for the revenue loss that dropping out of the Premier League entails.

To that end, a report last month named nine players who will likely move on at the London Stadium this summer amid talk of a summer exodus.

Clearly, though, West Ham are not about to let their prized assets leave on the cheap this summer, and they are evidently prepared to play the long game to ensure they receive the best price possible.

In the wake of that, and strengthening the east London club’s determination to stay patient, sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are now also keeping a close eye on the situation and are pondering whether to make a concrete move of their own for the player.

And our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher also reports that Arsenal have also already made contact over a possible deal and are actively weighing up a formal offer of their own for the 21-year-old.

Interest is not consigned to the Premier League either, with sources revealing Paris Saint-Germain are also keen, and are understood to be particularly attractive to Fernandes, who is believed to be open to a move to the French and European champions.

However, one thing in United’s favour is a belief that Fernandes himself favours a move to Old Trafford, having made clear his admiration for one player in particular.

In other good news for Michael Carrick, it’s reported that the Red Devils have two secret weapons in their quest to beat Arsenal to a £100m-rated England international this summer.

United, though, do look as though they have missed out on their top midfield target in Elliot Anderson after sources revealed Man City are ready to lodge a second, improved bid after their initial offer fell short, though it will take a record fee to get a deal done.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.