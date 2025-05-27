Inter Milan are reportedly keen on signing Rasmus Hojlund on loan next season and have faith in the striker despite his struggles at Manchester United.

The Denmark international swapped Atalanta for Man Utd in 2023 for a whopping £72 million (€85.9m, $97.6m), but he has not lived up to that hefty price tag.

The 22-year-old has scored just 26 goals in 95 games, and if anything, Hojlund appears to be going backwards, as 16 of those came last season.

Off the back of his poor performances, speculation has mounted that the Red Devils may try and cut their losses with the young forward amid interest from Italy.

Now, InterLive claims Inter want to sign Hojlund on an initial loan with the option to buy. Moreover, that could become an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met.

The report adds that if United hadn’t signed the Dane two years ago, Inter would have snapped him up. Manager Simone Inzaghi is said to be a fan of the striker, and the club is convinced of his quality, despite his Old Trafford woes.

Finally, the Serie A giants believe United’s asking price could be lower than is being estimated across the media. Regardless, an intriguing summer lies ahead.

Man Utd prepared to offload Hojlund

TEAMtalk reported in April that United were considering selling Hojlund and fellow forward Joshua Zirkzee this summer in a bid to sign more potent attackers.

Reports suggest United will let Hojlund leave for between €50-55 million (£42-46m), but perhaps Inter will try to get him for even less than that.

His wage demands are said to be around €4m, which would be within the reach of the Nerazzurri. It is unlikely, though, that Hojlund would be first choice pick at San Siro.

Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez, both 27, form an effective attacking partnership but perhaps they could do with some extra, youthful competition.

Either way, do not be surprised if Hojlund is sold this summer, along with five other of his United team-mates following their dreadful season.

