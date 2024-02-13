Inter ‘prepared to accept’ bargain Man Utd bid for huge attacking upgrade; Xabi Alonso threatens to hijack deal

Manchester United can seal s stunning transfer with Inter Milan for a bargain fee thanks in large part to a contract wrangle, though Xabi Alonso could yet have the final say, according to a report.

Among the first positions Erik ten Hag reportedly sought to address upon taking charge at Old Trafford was right-back. Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are fine players in their own right, though neither are of the calibre required to put Man Utd back among the league’s elite.

Wan-Bissaka can stake a genuine claim to being the best one-v-one defender in the league. However, his attacking output is minimal and defence-first full-backs are a dying breed in the modern game.

As such, Dalot has generally got the nod as Ten Hag’s No 1 at right-back. The Portuguese has stepped up his game this season, though the signing of a huge attacking upgrade is reportedly there for the making.

According to Caught Offside, Man Utd can unlock a transfer for Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries in the summer.

The Dutchman – along with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong – are the two options Man Utd have drawn the most persistent links with during Ten Hag’s stint at Old Trafford.

Dumfries has actually lost his place as a guaranteed starter with Inter of late, with former Red Devil Matteo Darmian getting the nod from manager Simone Inzaghi.

What’s more, Dumfries is out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 season and per Caught Offside, talks over an extension have stalled.

DON’T MISS: Spectacular transfer between Man Utd and Real Madrid ignites, as shock ‘plan B’ gets real

Dumfries and Inter to part ways?

The outlet state Dumfries is demanding an annual salary of €5m, while Inter are only prepared to stump up €3.5m per year.

The difference in financial demands, combined with Dumfries’ importance diminishing and Inter signing a long-term successor in Tajon Buchanan in January are all combining to make a summer exit not only possible, but probable.

Indeed, the report adds Inter ‘would be prepared to accept an offer of around €20m’ for the Dutchman. That figure is far below the previous numbers (between €40m-€50m) mentioned alongside a Dumfries transfer and is largely due to his contract running down.

Dumfries will be 28 by the time the summer window opens, though has repeatedly shown he’s capable of racking up impressive numbers from deep.

Dumfries has generally been deployed as a wing-back, though can play as an orthodox right-back in a back four if required.

Prior to this season in which Dumfires’ minutes have declined, the Dutchman’s attacking tally for Inter stood at seven goals and 16 assists in 96 matches.

Dumfries has also scored six times from wing-back for the Netherlands since the beginning of 2021.

READ MORE: Ten Hag orders Man Utd to sign incredible goal-per-game striker who’ll relegate Hojlund to the bench

Xabi Alonso could swoop first

Dumfries is labelled a ‘concrete target’ for Ten Hag and Man Utd. However, the unlikely figure of Xabi Alonso could yet have the final say.

Alonso is the frontrunner to succeed Jurgen Klopp when the German leaves Liverpool at season’s end.

However, if Alonso elects to stay with Leverkusen, he may require a new right wing-back.

Jeremie Frimpong has caught the eye of many clubs this term including Man Utd. The speedy wing-back has returned incredible figures of six goals and seven assists in the Bundesliga alone this season.

Caught Offside conclude that if Frimpong is poached, Alonso – if staying with Leverkusen – could turn to Dumfries to fill the void.

While Man Utd would unquestionably be able to offer a higher salary than Leverkusen, it’s the German club who are certain to have Champions League football on offer.