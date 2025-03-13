Manchester United have shortlisted Crystal Palace star Jean-Phillipe Mateta alongside four other strikers and TEAMtalk can reveal the fee the Eagles would demand for a sale, as well as the player’s stance on the potential switch.

The French international has been excellent for the Eagles this term, notching 12 goals and two assists in the Premier League so far, drawing the attention of several sides.

Mateta is under contract with Palace until 2027, which puts the London side in a strong position. Oliver Glasner, understandably, wants to keep hold of him for as long as possible.

Man Utd‘s priority for the summer is to sign a new striker and technical director Jason Wilcox and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell have begun drawing up a shortlist of targets.

There are several names that Vivell and Wilcox are running data on and Mateta is one of them. They are alert to his situation, but the interest is in its early stages and it’s still very much an internal process.

TEAMtalk understands Mateta is shortlisted alongside Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres, although deals for the duo would be financially difficult and there is no guarantee at all the club moves for either. Benjamin Sesko, who Man Utd tried for last summer along with Arsenal and Chelsea, remains a target.

Liam Delap has been discussed, who remains a key target for Chelsea – possibly also Tottenham and Newcastle. The challenge Man Utd face is many of the names on their list want European football and come with big fees and wages, so outgoings will prove important.

Crystal Palace to demand over £60m for Jean-Phillipe Mateta

There is an element of commonality to the strikers Man Utd are looking at. They either targeting Premier League proven players, or ones they believe can take immediately to the league.

Mateta fits into that category but Palace will certainly not allow their star striker to leave on the cheap, if at all.

Some reports have suggested that the 27-year-old could be available for £40m this summer, but TEAMtalk understands that Palace’s demands will actually be over £60m.

That puts Mateta’s value close to those of Osimhen and Gyokeres, who could both be available for around €75m (£63m, $83) this summer, albeit his wages would be less.

Man Utd can’t pre-agree deals of this level and will hinge upon them getting players off the books first.

The Red Devils are in for a busy yet in many ways challenging summer, which will be made even more difficult if they don’t qualify for Europe. They need to strengthen in multiple areas as they aim to build a squad that fits with Ruben Amorim’s system – but a new striker is a top priority.

As for Palace and Mateta, the London club could try and tie him down to a longer term contract to stave off the interest in his signature. Alternatively, they could try to convince him to stay for one more season before considering a sale, as they did with Michael Olise before he left for Bayern Munich. Olise signed a new deal but there was an understanding he could still leave last summer, eventually joining Bayern.

Mateta, for his part, is happy with Palace and isn’t agitating for a move away.

