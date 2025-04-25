Man Utd interest in Xavi Simons confirmed as Ruben Amorim eyes new No. 10

There is a concrete possibility that Xavi Simons could leave RB Leipzig this summer, amid links with Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City.

The 21-year-old is a top talent and has been excellent for Leipzig, where he’s scored 20 goals got 21 assists in 72 games so far.

Simons has been heavily linked with a move to Man Utd recently, with one report claiming on April 20th that they have ‘made an offer’ of £116m.

TEAMtalk understands that those claims are wide of the mark, but it is true that the Red Devils are admirers of Simons.

Simons’ price tag will be high this summer, however. As previously reported, sources state that Leipzig will only consider offers significantly higher than the fixed €50m (£42.5m) they paid to sign him permanently from Paris Saint-Germain in January. In fact, a bid of €80m (£68m) may be required to sign Simons.

Man Utd’s priority this summer is to sign a new striker and add a number ten. The main two priorities are Matheus Cunha and Liam Delap, with the club trying to do both those deals early, regardless of their tight PSR position.

There is a possibility that Man Utd could switch their attention to Simons if Cunha doesn’t come off, and the advantage of Simons is he can play left or right wing, or through the centre. But at this stage, United’s full focus is on Cunha and Delap.

Man City prioritising other attacking midfielders

There is interest from other Premier League sides in Simons, too.

Man City have been linked with the Dutchman recently and they are attentive to attacking midfield targets as they prepare for the departure of Kevin de Bruyne.

However, as previously reported, we understand that they are more likely to move for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, who is the ‘dream’ target, or Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White. The latter is perhaps more likely given the price tag of Wirtz, and the fact Leverkusen want him to stay.

City also partly replaced De Bruyne already by signing Omar Marmoush, who can play as an attacking midfielder or a centre-forward.

Liverpool, Chelsea unlikely to move for Xavi Simons

Liverpool have also been linked with Simons recently too, but their priority is to sign a new striker, amid the uncertainty surrounding Darwin Nunez.

They could also add a new wide player if Luis Diaz leaves, which as revealed is a concrete possibility, while Arne Slot could also bring in a new right-winger who can be an eventual heir to Mo Salah. Now Salah has extended, there is less urgency to find a target right now, but Liverpool will no doubt have a list of options already.

Liverpool also want to sign a new left-back, with Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez a leading target, and a new centre-back, with Dean Huijsen on their radar, so an attacking midfielder is not a priority for the Reds.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have looked at Simons in the past, but they have not made any new approaches recently and have plenty of players in his position.

Cole Palmer is Enzo Maresca’s go-to man in the advanced eight role, while incoming Brazilian Estevao Willian wants to play centrally for Chelsea whether next season or eventually.

Andrey Santos, who is generating interest in the Premier League, is also set to return to Stamford Bridge from his successful loan with Strasbourg. Despite g Bayern, the Blues plan to keep Santos. He is not a player the club wish to sell this summer.

With this in mind, Chelsea are unlikely to be in the race for Simons this summer.

TIMELINE: The rise of Xavi Simons

By Samuel Bannister

2010 – Joins the Barcelona academy.

July 2019 – Moves to Paris Saint-Germain after failing to agree a new contract.

February 2021 – Given his professional debut for PSG at the age of 17 by Mauricio Pochettino.

April 2021 – Comes on as a substitute for his Ligue 1 debut.

December 2021 – Makes his first start for PSG in a Coupe de France match.

January 2022 – Records his first assist for PSG by setting up a goal for Kylian Mbappe.

February 2022 – Earns his first Ligue 1 start.

April 2022 – Becomes a Ligue 1 champion for the first time in his career.

June 2022 – Returns to his native Netherlands to sign for PSV.

July 2022 – Scores his first ever goal on his debut for PSV as they beat Ajax to win the Johan Cruyff Shield.

August 2022 – Wins the PSV Player of the Month award.

October 2022 – Gets his first European goal by scoring in a Europa League group game.

March 2023 – Earns the PSV Player of the Month award for a second time.

April 2023 – Wins the KNVB Cup after making an assist in the final.

May 2023 – Scores a brace on the final day of the season to finish as the joint-top scorer in the Eredivisie with 19 goals.

July 2023 – Returns to PSG after they trigger his buyback clause but immediately moves on loan to RB Leipzig.

August 2023 – Wins the DFL-Supercup after starting in Leipzig’s win over Bayern Munich.

August 2023 – Scores his first Bundesliga goal and makes two assists on just his second outing in the German top flight.

September 2023 – Claims the Bundesliga goal of the month award.

October 2023 – Nets his first Champions League goal.

December 2023 – Named the Bundesliga Rookie of the Month.

August 2024 – Renews his loan move with Leipzig for another season.

January 2025 – Becomes Leipzig’s record signing as they buy him on a permanent basis.