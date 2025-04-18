Manchester United and Newcastle hold concrete interest in Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, TEAMtalk understands, and he is expected to leave Molineux for a significant fee in the coming months.

Wolves had a slow start to the season, but have now won their last four games, and 25-year-old Cunha came back from suspension in the 4-2 win over Spurs to score and make it 14 Premier League goals this season.

Cunha has been one of Wolves’ most important players but hasn’t hidden his desire to take on a new challenge. He penned a new Wolves’ contract in February which includes a £62.5m release clause, and Man Utd and Newcastle are both very interested.

Wolves feel that Cunha’s release clause is market value and will therefore want it triggered or for someone to get close to it before they green light his sale.

TEAMtalk understands that Vitor Pereira’s side are planning for a future without Cunha, and to spend the funds generated from his sale on new additions.

Man Utd and Newcastle the clubs with the most concrete interest in the Brazilian international and a lot will come down to Cunha himself and where he decides to play his football next term.

READ MORE: Man Utd exploring bargain signing of ‘genius’ attacker with Amorim to get last laugh

Release clause not only factor in Cunha exit

The race for Cunha may not simply come down to which club triggers his release clause first. We could see a similar situation to Raphinha’s in 2022, when Chelsea agreed a fee with Leeds United to sign him, but he chose to wait for a move to Barcelona instead.

Man Utd have made contact with Cunha’s agents in recent weeks and convincing the forward of their project will be key to them getting their target.

Cunha’s Wolves exit will be amicable, and there may be some flexibility of negotiating around his clause once the Brazilian decides on his next destination.

It’s also worth noting that Man Utd want to make multiple attacking additions this summer. They are in the race for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap and are considering signing both him and Cunha. Delap is a number nine target, while Cunha is viewed as a ten in Ruben Amorim’s system.

Newcastle have Antony Gordon and Harvey Barnes as wide-left attackers and Alexander Isak through the centre. They would have to pitch Cunha plenty of game time, but securing Champions League football will help.

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest have also explored Cunha, while Arsenal have discussed him as well, but the club are still divided as to whether to proceed. New Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta knows Cunha well having both signed him from Herta Berlin and sold him to Wolves.

A move to Nottingham Forest is viewed a less likely at this stage. Cunha is not ruling anything out just yet, but a move to either a big-six or Champions League club is his most likely destination. Forest could get latter, but Cunha is less inclined to look only at next season and be more influenced by a long-term project, and a club he believes can have consistent not just one-off European football.

For now, Man Utd and Newcastle are the Brazilian’s most concrete suitors, but the £62.5m clause is attracting several clubs and it is likely Cunha moves quite early in the summer window.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window