Man Utd have been offered the chance to sign a new striker in January

Manchester United are among a host of Premier League heavyweights being kept informed on Ivan Toney’s situation as the prolific striker weighs up a sensational return to England in the New Year, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Intermediaries are actively working behind the scenes to line up prospective options for the 30-year-old ahead of the January transfer window and beyond.

While Saudi Pro League sources insist that no formal talks have taken place just yet, there is a growing belief among those close to the situation that a deal can be struck with Al-Ahli.

TEAMtalk understands that a loan move featuring an option to buy is currently being explored to facilitate a transfer, with Toney keen on a return to European football.

Toney currently has 18 months remaining on his lucrative contract in Saudi Arabia, where he has been in blistering form this season, notching an impressive 16 goals in just 15 starts.

While he was left out of the last England squad for the Nations League clashes with Croatia and Spain, which saw the Three Lions book a clash with Norway in the quarter-finals, Toney still harbours ambitions to be part of Thomas Tuchel’s Euro 2028 plans.

Sources have also indicated to TEAMtalk that a prospective court case scheduled for 2028 is not viewed as a major stumbling block by suitors, nor is it impacting his career trajectory at this stage.

With intermediaries sounding out potential landing spots, a number of Premier League clubs have already been contacted, and concrete interest is beginning to emerge.

We have previously revealed that new Crystal Palace manager Thomas Frank is eager for the Eagles to explore a reunion with his former Brentford talisman, though Selhurst Park is far from his only potential destination.

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Ivan Toney keen on Man Utd move

We can now reveal that Man Utd have been spoken to regarding Toney’s availability. Heading into the winter window, recruiting a new centre-forward is a priority that new Old Trafford head coach Mauricio Pochettino is understood to have strongly underlined to the club’s hierarchy.

United are currently assessing their shortlist of attacking targets, and Toney is a name that appeals to decision-makers. Indeed, the Red Devils view the England international as a ready-made, top-class focal point with proven Premier League pedigree who would seamlessly fit into Pochettino’s tactical system.

Crucially, we are told that a potential switch to Old Trafford is an option that would strongly appeal to Toney himself.

United will not have a clear run at the former Bees star, however, as several of their direct rivals are also in the market for attacking reinforcements ahead of 2027.

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TEAMtalk can confirm that London trio Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham have all been made aware of Toney’s potential availability in January as they weigh up their own striker options for the second half of the campaign.

With Toney firing on all cylinders in the Middle East and eager to test himself back in the English top flight, the race for his signature is shaping up to be one of the major storylines of the upcoming January window.