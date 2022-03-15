Manchester United youngster Isak Hansen-Aaroen has said that his upbringing as a Red Devils fan convinced him to move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd have a proud reputation of signing and bringing through exciting youth talent. And that has proved no different in recent seasons. Norwegian midfielder Hansen-Aaroen was one of several arrivals in the youth ranks in the summer of 2020.

The 17-year-old signed his first professional contract in August last year and has subsequently starred this season.

In fact, he has played a key role in the Man Utd Under-18s side’s run to the FA Youth Cup final. The squad last won the competition in 2011, a sign of the current team’s progress.

Speaking to Dagbladet, Hasen-Aaroen revealed how former United boss and his fellow Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also convinced him to make the move to Old Trafford.

Indeed, the midfielder had trials at Liverpool and Everton before opting to sign for Man Utd.

“It was how they received me. When they showed the plans for the future, it felt very right,” the teenager said.

“United was my team from before. I did not have much choice there, since my dad is a United supporter. Then it became natural for me to follow him.

Is Ronaldo really the problem at Manchester United? Is Cristiano Ronaldo the problem at Manchester United or is he being scapegoated?

“This makes it extra special when you play for a club you have followed for a long time.

“Solskjaer was the coach when I wrote the pre-contract. So every time we went to England he was out to dinner with me, dad and mum. So I’ve met him quite a few times, yes. He’s a very nice guy.”

Hansen-Aaroen has also mixed with the first team at times amid his starring influence in the youth ranks.

However, the midfielder picked out two players from interim boss Ralf Rangnick’s ranks who particularly stood out.

“For me, it was the coolest to meet [Jadon] Sancho and [Paul] Pogba,” Hansen-Aaroen said. “They were perhaps the best. They came over and greeted and introduced themselves and all that. It was fun.”

Hansen-Aaroen one of several Man Utd starlets

Hansen-Aaroen’s move to United in the summer of 2020 came as part of a particularly fruitful time for United in recruiting stars of the future.

Amad Diallo has flirted with first-team action following his move from Atalanta. He is now starring on loan at Rangers and hopes to battle for first-team minutes next season.

The Old Trafford club also signed attacking trio Charlie McNeill, Alejandro Garnacho and Joe Hugill in that transfer window. Furthermore, centre-back Marc Jurado switched Barcelona for Manchester.

All five players have enjoyed helping United’s Under-18s progress to the final of the FA Youth Cup.

Garnacho and McNeill have chiefly fired the Red Devils to victory in each game. They have scored a total of 10 goals and assisted five others along the way.

Hansen-Aaroen has played four out of the five games, including the semi-final win over Wolves where he notched an assist.

Meanwhile, Jurado captained the team for the opening two wins in the cup against Scunthorpe and Reading. And Hugill made a cameo appearance against Wolves.

As a result, United have a range of exciting talent on their hands as they keep an eye on their progress this season.