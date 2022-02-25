Man Utd and West Ham have been given encouragement in the race to sign an impending Borussia Dortmund free agent, though the reasons why may make them pause for thought, per a report.

The future of Dan-Axel Zagadou looks increasingly likely it will may away from Dortmund. The 22-year-old French centre-half is an imposing figure on his day, though those days are worryingly infrequent.

That stems from the 6ft 6in defender continuing to struggle with injury.

Zagadou has featured just nine times in the Bundesliga this season. His season-high for appearances in a German league campaign sits at just 17.

Man Utd drew links with Zagadou earlier in February with interim boss Ralf Rangnick was reported to be a fan. United were stated to have approached Zagadou’s agent with a free agent swoop in the summer on the agenda.

Zagadou’s contract expires in the summer and talks over a new deal in Dortmund weren’t progressing.

Injury woes make Dortmund ‘anxious’

Now, Inside Futbol (citing German outlet Kicker), have shed new light on the situation.

They claim Dortmund now have serious reservations as to whether extending Zagadou’s stay is the right call. His injury woes are the root cause of their hesitation, with the club described as ‘anxious’ about offering a new deal.

Making matters worse is the fact Zagadou suffered yet another injury in the 6-0 pummelling of Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend. The Manchester Evening News reported the injury pertained to his thigh muscle.

As such, it’s looking increasingly likely Dortmund will allow their centre-half to walk away for free in the summer.

That will give Man Utd the chance to snap him up for free – if they so desire – while Inside Futbol also claim West Ham are interested.

Torino’s Gleison Bremer is another defender on Man Utd’s radar. They were recently reported to have organised a scouting mission to evaluate the powerful Brazilian.

My sacrifice must have a reward – Ronaldo

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo stressed he needs to win regular trophies to justify the sacrifices he makes into his late 30s at a time when Man Utd are poised to go five straight seasons without silverware.

The 37-year-old’s contract runs until the summer of 2023 with United holding an option for a further 12 months. However, both PSG and Real Madrid have drawn tentative links with a summer coup amid United’s ongoing struggles to compete for top honours.

Now, speaking to DAZN, Ronaldo has left the door ajar for an early United exit.

“It’s hard to say that I don’t want more,” said the striker. “Because if I’m at a club that gives me the opportunity to win more things, why not. And in the national team too.

“I know I don’t have many years left playing, four or five more, We’ll see, and I want to win more things.”

“The sacrifice that I make every year, every season, weekly, monthly, daily, has to have its reward in the end, because if I didn’t, I wouldn’t know much.

“But that’s my motivation. To work, but to think that in the end I’m going to win something important, a title, an award.

Ronaldo’s full interview in which he addressed criticism regarding his workrate can be found here.

