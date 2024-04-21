‘It could happen’ – Man Utd tipped to sack Ten Hag and bring in Carlo Ancelotti ahead of Coventry clash

Paul Merson believes Carlo Ancelotti would be the perfect next Man Utd manager

Manchester United face Championship side Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final in a game that could have huge ramifications for the future of Erik ten Hag.

The FA Cup represents the last chance for the Red Devils to make a success of a largely disappointing season that has piled pressure on the Dutch manager.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already begun drawing up a shortlist of replacements for Ten Hag, with Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi and former Chelsea man Graham Potter among those admired.

Paul Merson has been speaking ahead of Man Utd’s clash against Coventry and he believes that if they lose, there will be no way back for Ten Hag.

“What lose out? Get beat by Coventry? Wow! He would be lucky if he got back on the coach. Would you?” Merson said on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday.

“It cannot happen. It could happen, but there’s no way he would be back in the job. I think something has got to change here anyway.”

Carlo Ancelotti named as perfect Ten Hag replacement

Merson believes that Man Utd should turn to a serial winner for their next manager and names Carlo Ancelotti as an ideal candidate.

The former Chelsea and Everton boss has guided Real Madrid to yet another Champions League semi-final this season, with Los Blancos also on track to lift the LaLiga title.

“Personally I think they need someone like an Ancelotti,” Merson added.

“I know it’s a quick fix, and I know Man Utd don’t need a quick fix, but if you watched the game the other night, Ancelotti is getting superstars to run themselves into the ground, superstars to run themselves into the ground, to leave nothing left on the pitch.

“That’s what I don’t see at Man United.”

Man Utd certainly have plenty of superstar players among their ranks that haven’t been performing at their best this season.

Marcus Rashford, for example, has been accused of putting in a lack of effort on various occassions this term and his 30-goal 2022/23 campaign seems a long time ago.

Antony, on the other hand, who cost the Red Devils an eye-watering £86m, has scored a measly total of just two goals across all competitions.

Ancelotti has proven his trophy-winning capabilities time and again, so it will be interesting to see if Man Utd try and lure him away from the Bernabeu should Ten Hag be sacked.

