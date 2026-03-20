A German journalist has claimed that Manchester United are looking to sign Alphonso Davies and Bayern Munich might accept a “concrete offer”.

Davies entered the final year of his Bayern Munich contract at the start of this season and was initially expected to opt for a new challenge with Real Madrid and Premier League sides linked with him.

The Canadian international eventually decided to extend his stay at Bayern Munich and penned an unexpected deal extension last month, but he could still be on the move this summer.

Earlier this month, a report claimed Man Utd are ‘lining up a bombshell swoop’ for Davies, who has been picked out as a ‘headline target’ for the summer.

Now, German reporter Christian Falk insists ‘it is true’ that the Red Devils are ‘interested’ in signing Davies.

In his column for Caught Offside, Falk said: “It is TRUE: Manchester United are interested in Alphonso Davies.

“They were at the table when questions were being asked as to whether he would sign a new contract at Bayern Munich. They’re still monitoring this player, but he’s, of course, since signed a new contract at the Allianz Arena, so it will be difficult to get him at the moment.”

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Why Bayern Munich might opt to cash in on Davies

Falk added: “But there are also discussions going on at the club as to whether they need a new backup player, given all the injuries Davies keeps picking up. Before, they thought they didn’t need a player on the left-hand side because Hiroki Itō can play there as well.

“However, if there were an offer on the table (and don’t forget it cost Bayern a lot of money to extend Davies), there would be a discussion.

“But I can say right now that there has yet to be a concrete offer from Manchester United. If there’s an offer, perhaps Bayern will consider it, as the injuries keep coming.”

If he’s fit and available, Davies could be a major asset for Man Utd, but they already have one injury-prone left-back in Luke Shaw and cannot afford to carry another risk in this position.

Shaw has excelled for Man Utd under interim boss Michael Carrick, and the Red Devils also have Patrick Dorgu waiting in the wings to provide cover when he is back available, so the club should not be prioritising a move for Davies when there are more pressing concerns elsewhere.

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