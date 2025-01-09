AC Milan have hit with a major problem in their quest to take Marcus Rashford from Manchester United following talks with the player’s agent on Wednesday – leaving Italian minnows Como in a ‘surprise’ position to take full advantage and with the player also being linked with TWO other strong candidates.

Rashford is headline news after making clear his wish to leave Manchester United in the wake of his squad exclusion against Manchester City back in December. And with United juggling their own need to strengthen their squad, versus a tight financial situation owing to the tightrope they are walking against PSR, the player has been deemed one of those they will happily sell to bring in some much-needed finance.

The situation for Rashford, though, remains a tricky one for any of his suitors to overcome. He is valued at around £50m by the Red Devils, while the player is on a salary of around £325,000 a week which still has three and a half years left to run.

Per The Times on Wednesday evening revealed United had put two non-negotiables in play for any side wanting to sign Rashford in the January transfer window: any side taking him on would need to cover 50% of his wages for the time being, while there also needs to be an obligation to buy if taking the player on an initial loan.

And while positive talks between the player’s brother Dwaine Maynard, who doubles up as his agent, and AC Milan on Wednesday opened the door on a possible move to the San Siro, the Italian side have already encountered issues whereby that even the coverage of half his salary – some £162,500 a week is already beyond what their top earner, Alvaro Morata on £150,000-a-week, takes home.

Astonishingly, journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims Italian minnows Como would have no such issues financing such a move and he claims that Cesc Fabregas side have now emerged as ‘surprise’ contenders for his signature.

And with the Italian side represented by former United star Raphael Varane, who now works in an ambassadorial role for the Serie A side after being forced into retirment soon after joining them, Como believe they have a decent chance of securing a deal.

Como also have Dele Alli on trial as two other sides consider Rashford

If Como are to pull off a deal, though, they will first need to persuade Rashford that a move to the lower reaches of Serie A is in his best interests – even if just for a short period only.

And while the player could take some inspiration for the way, say Mason Greenwood revitalised his career at a lesser light in Getafe, they will still likely need to use big powers of persuassion to convince him to come to a side currently 16th in Serie A and just a point clear of the relegation zone, even if it is regarded as one of the more picturesque and tranquil areas of the country.

Como also have Dele Alli on trial at the moment and do have a space in their squad for one more overseas loan, so they would have to wave farewell to the former Everton and Tottenham man were they to sign up Rashford.

Per multiple reports, Rashford’s brother Maynard has also reached out to Juventus while over in Italy and it is understood that talks with the Bianconeri will take place on Thursday. They too could yet win the race for the player’s signature.

Furthermore, TEAMtalk also exclusively revealed last week that Borussia Dortmund are also in the running for his signature, with a number of other outlets since sharing the news that the Bundesliga side are also ready to throw their hat into the ring.

At this stage, it’s understood that neither Napoli or PSG – two other sides linked with Rashford – are yet to make firm moves.

Either way, sources have long since told us that United are adamant that Rashford will be the big-name player seen as most disposable by minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Told that Rashford does not fit into the club’s cultural reboot, together with the fact that his sale would be seen as ‘pure profit’, the exit of the once-indisposable forward is now a situation that all parties are strongly working towards and it would be a surprise were he still at Old Trafford come the end of this window.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Chelsea set Kobbie Mainoo price

Rashford is not the only homegrown player potentially heading for the exit door amid worrying reports over the future of Kobbie Mainoo. He is currently locked in contract talks with United over a new deal, though reports that he is seeking a salary in the range of £200,000 a week have posed a problem.

And with United not in a position to turn down offers for any of their squad if it aided with their squad rebuilding, the prospect of Mainoo leaving Old Trafford THIS MONTH has not been ruled out.

To that end, United are reported to have named their Mainoo price to leading suitors Chelsea, who we understand have positioned themselves right at the front of the queue for a potential deal.

In other news, Man Utd have reportedly agreed a long-term contract extension with Amad Diallo.

The attacker was quickly identified by Ruben Amorim as someone who can become a Premier League great and United have quickly succeeded in thrashing out fresh terms.

Elsewhere, transfer insider Rudy Galetti has told TEAMtalk that PSG left-back, Nuno Mendes, has zero intention of signing a new deal in Paris.

