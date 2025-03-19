Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has hit back at his doubters who feel he is heading for the Old Trafford exit door amid his recent goalscoring drought, having explained why he never doubted his ability while also naming the legendary Red Devils star he has leaned on for advice.

The Dane enjoyed a promising first season at Old Trafford following his high-profile transfer from Atalanta in a deal ultimately slated to cost Manchester United a hefty £72m. But this season has been a thoroughly different tale for the frontman, who only has eight goals to his name and recently went an alarming 21 appearances without scoring.

That form saw question marks raised over both his abilities to succeed at Old Trafford and his future at the club, amid ongoing speculation he could be allowed to move on this summer.

And having ended that barren spell with a much-needed and very welcome goal in Sunday’s 3-0 win at Leicester, Hojlund has explained the emotions he went through and why his slump will ensure he becomes a better player as a result.

“The right word to use is probably ‘frustrating’. It has affected me quite a bit, but it would have worried me more if it had been the other way around. If it hadn’t happened to me,” Hojlund said, as quoted by Danish outlet Bold.

“It’s been a period where I would have liked to have done better, but at the same time I’ve learned a lot from it.

“I’ve become a little calmer now, and I’m in a good place mentally. I’ve proven many times that I can score goals, so it’s not because I lost faith in my ability.”

Hojlund leans on Man Utd legend for advice

Despite ongoing speculation over Hojlund’s future, TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs has revealed officials at United are not actively looking to sell the Dane this summer, especially given any departure would result in the Red Devils being forced to accept a massive financial hit.

Instead, Hojlund’s positive attitude is thought to have impressed Ruben Amorim. And while the manager could look to sign a more reliable source of goals this summer, the 22-year-old is fully focused on bettering his game and having also revealed the legendary Old Trafford figure he has leaned on for advice.

“Peter [Schmeichel] helps me occasionally and listens to how I’m feeling – both when things are going well and when things are going badly,” Hojlund told Danish outlet Tipsbladet.

“I wouldn’t call him a father figure, but he helps a lot because he’s been through it before.

“He knows what it means to play for Manchester United as a Dane. It’s nice to have someone to spar with on that front.”

United have built up quite the Danish contingent at Old Trafford; alongside Hojlund, there is Christian Eriksen, January signing Patrick Dorgu and another young striker in Chido Obi-Martin.

With Eriksen also a source of advice for Hojlund, the striker himself hopes to pass on some of that wisdom to the likes of Obi-Martin, who has already shown in the club’s academy that he looks destined for the top.

The striker added: “It’s also about finding your own path.

“Christian [Eriksen] helps me and the others, but if anyone needs advice, I’m available – for everyone here and for Patrick [Dorgu] and Chido [Obi].”

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Sensational striker swap; Mainoo exit blow

Despite Hojlund’s optimistic outlook, speculation over his future continues to do the rounds and two reports claim to know his next destination, potentially as part of a blockbuster striker swap.

United are on the hunt for a potent new frontman and per Sky Germany, Victor Osimhen is one of four big-name strikers on their radar.

One man who could be controversially sold this summer to fund new signings is Kobbie Mainoo. The teenager enjoyed a brilliant breakout season last time around but has not hit the same heights this time around under Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation. However, suggestions he could be sold off have seemingly hit a blow after a financial expert detailed the problems surrounding his potential sale.

Elsewhere, upcoming defensive talent Ayden Heaven has provided an update on his injury on social media after being stretchered off during the 3-0 Premier League win at Leicester City on Sunday evening.

