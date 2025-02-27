Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has suggested not all is well under Ruben Amorim after offering an insight from within the squad at the 3-4-2-1 formation they are being asked to play and amid claims from a pundit that the Portuguese coach is the ‘real problem’ at Old Trafford.

It’s not been the best start to life at Old Trafford for Amorim since he strode into the club as the successor to Erik ten Hag. Indeed, in his first 23 games as Manchester United manager, the 40-year-old has managed just 10 wins and nine losses, giving him a win percentage of a modest 43.48%.

However, there was some light relief on Wednesday evening as the Red Devils eased any lingering fears they could be dragged into the relegation dogfight as they laboured to a 3-2 win over Ipswich Town at Old Trafford.

Nonetheless, the words ‘United’ and ‘relegation dogfight’ are not usually two phrases you associate together and it’s a real sign of the times at Old Trafford these days.

Amorim‘s insistence on playing in a 3-4-2-1 formation has been questioned time and again by fans and media alike, who feel the club does not have the personnel to play in such a way.

Now in his aftermatch interview, captain Fernandes has suggested all is not well behind the scenes but is adamant that as professionals they will not be rocking the boat and will do as instructed.

“Me and H (Harry Maguire) have been here for a while already, so we know that we have to stick to what we’ve been trying to do in training [and] what we’re supposed to do,” Fernandes told TNT Sports.

“It could be that you could feel in moments that it’s not working, but for some reason, the manager wants us to do that – and if he wants us to do that… they (the coaches) watch so many games, they prepare themselves (for our matches).

“We have so many staff – not only the ones who came with him but the ones who were already here. We have great people behind the team to work on that, so if they do that in the right way, we just have to come on the pitch and show it. As I said, we need to have more confidence [and] be more brave to show our character and our qualities.”

Merson claims Amorim is ‘the real problem’ as boss discusses Ipswich win

Fernandes’ admission comes just hours after two well-known pundits Paul Scholes and Paul Merson both had their say on the club’s struggles.

Scholes feels it’s already “starting to come apart again” under the new manager after a report revealed the costs United would have to fork out were they were considering removing Amorim from the hotseat.

And while there are no suggestions that is the case, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS very much behind their manager and adamant it is far too soon to judge him on results and performances, it’s another alarming indication of where they are at as a club.

Merson took his criticism one step further and suggested, and in the build-up to Wednesday’s win, he suggested Amorim’s insistence on sticking to the 3-4-2-1 formation was costing the club dear.

“Ruben Amorim is the problem at Manchester United,” Merson told Sky Sports. “The three at the back isn’t working the way he’d planned. So, change it.

“He’s not helping the players, he’s helping himself by just keeping it the way he’s been used to playing all his managerial career or most of it.

“Top managers are flexible. They go, you know what, I don’t really want to play this way, but I’ve got to play to the players’ strengths, and then when I can get my players in at the end of the season, I’ll go back to playing the way I want to play. But, at the moment, they need to start playing a different way because they won’t beat Real Sociedad [their next Europa League match], playing like this.

“I don’t think they will move Amorim on either. They don’t have the money to start all over again. They’ll have to go with this man. But my worry is, we all know that they can’t play three at the back, we know they’re all over the place.

“They haven’t got the feet and the legs in midfield. So change it. He [Amorim] keeps on sending these players out to fail and, at the moment, that’s what’s happening every other week.”

Merson added: “This Man United team won’t win the Premier League. They need five or six players, so why not just play to their strengths, get through this season, and then go and get the players you need?”

Amorim, meanwhile, appeared happy enough at securing a much-needed and, at times, somewhat dogged, win over Ipswich.

Analysing the game, Amorim said afterwards to TNT Sports: “Today I’m not frustrated.

“With the situations of the game, of course, you get a little bit frustrated with the game because we suffered a goal, one mistake and that can happen.

“But since the first minute, I felt that the players were fine, were trying to play.

“We managed to score two goals and then the sending-off changed the game a little bit.

“But the fight that the guys showed… and our fans helped us a lot so I think we fully deserved the three points today.”

Meanwhile, Amorim will need to juggle his squad and the club’s finances this summer if he is to get the best from his preferred formation next season.

One man who has rarely featured under the new manager is Mason Mount, who joined in a £55m switch from Chelsea back in summer 2023. So far at United, Mount has managed just 33 appearances for the club, scoring a solitary goal – a poor return for the club’s investment.

As a result, reports this week have suggested a move to Italy could be on the cards, though Fabrizio Romano has explained why that is not the case and why the United boss is pinning big hopes on the 36-times capped England international.

Elsewhere, United could though find their coffers boosted by another transfer to Mason Greenwood – thanks to a canny sell-on clause United placed in his move to Marseille, which grants the club 50% of any profit the French side make from his sale.

Having been linked with a €75m to Barcelona this week, shock reports from Spain have now claimed a return to the Premier League could be on instead – with United’s cut of any potential deal also coming to light.

And finally, United soon hope to get the green light to sign Geovany Quenda after a journalist revealed talks over his signing were progressing – while a second deal with Sporting Lisbon also looks to be on the cards in a blockbuster double £82.9m deal.

