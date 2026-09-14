Jaap Stam destroys ‘walking’ Man Utd quartet and questions Carrick tactics after derby defeat

Jaap Stam took aim at four Manchester United players following the 1-0 defeat to 10-man Manchester City on Sunday, while also questioning Michael Carrick’s tactics when his team had an extra man for well over an hour of the derby.

Erling Haaland’s highly controversial 60th-minute strike proved to be the winner at Old Trafford, with United failing to find an answer after Phil Foden’s sending off after just 23 minutes.

In the aftermath of their demoralising derby defeat, Man Utd did receive an official apology from Pro Ref – formerly PGMOL – over the ‘error of judgement’ that was made in awarding Haaland’s goal, although that can only leave a bitter taste in the mouth.

The result leaves Man Utd languishing down in 13th place in the Premier League, with only four points to their name, ahead of their next top-flight clash against struggling Fulham at Craven Cottage.

However, Carrick’s men will get the chance to respond before that when they host Brighton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

But ahead of that contest, and reacting to the City defeat, club legend Stam pointed the finger at United’s front four of Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, accusing Michael Carrick’s front four of refusing to track back.

“If you look at City and if you look at this game, it was easy for them today, even with ten men,’ the former United and Netherlands defender said on Viaplay shortly after the final whistle.

“I was asking myself as well: the United team coming off the pitch, what are they thinking? Would they be thinking they’ve done everything that they can? Is that it?

“Even in playing it out from the back, it was easy, one-two, keep the ball a little bit longer at your feet, somebody else is taking up different positions. You play it, make a little one-two, you’re out and they can go and attack.

“Against ten men, even if it’s City with the quality that they have, you would expect United to be on the front foot every time, to be very, very aggressive, even the strikers tracking back.

“Then, of course, and that’s a very important thing as well. If you have possession and they are dropping a little bit deeper, use the side, use the width of the game a little bit, put crosses in the box.

“But now sometimes, you feel like when they’re playing, there’s not a real idea in how to get to opportunities and how to make it difficult for the opposition to score goals.”

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Stam bemoans lack of Man Utd ‘intensity’

When watching the build-up to Haaland’s winner again, Stam pointed to an apparent lack of intensity from United’s attacking players in tracking back to help their colleagues.

“It’s a long ball, they win it, City takes over and look at the front four [of United]. They’re just walking, they’re just looking at the situation,” the Dutchman added.

“A team that really wants to win, the strikers, it’s about all the 11, it’s about chasing.

“Against ten men, it’s about tracking back, it’s about winning battles.

“From then on, you keep possession, you go out in transition and then you try to create and score goals.”

Meanwhile, United have been told they got everything they deserved from Sunday’s derby defeat, with Fernandes scolded for his role in getting Phil Foden sent off and with an infuriated pundit turning the pressure dial up on a quintet of stars who have been labelled “horrendous”.