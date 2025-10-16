Jaap Stam has made a somewhat surprising prediction surrounding his former club Manchester United, which doesn’t appear to have much foundation to go off at all.

Ruben Amorim remains in a fight to save his job after a disappointing start to the new season, although he did buy himself some time with victory over Sunderland at Old Trafford before the latest international break.

Man Utd have only won three of their first seven Premier League outings to sit 10th in the table ahead of a titanic showdown with Liverpool on Sunday, while they also suffered a hugely embarrassing Carabao Cup loss to Grimsby Town under Amorim’s charge.

Despite all that, Stam is remaining loyal to all his old club and insists the start of the season ‘has not been a disaster’ and is even backing them for a surprise top-four finish.

“‘I would pick Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United for the top four, with Chelsea in close contention,” Stam told Sky Bet.

“These five have the squads and consistency to compete for the Champions League places.

“Bournemouth or Crystal Palace could make a push, but it’s hard to maintain that level through the season.

“The big clubs will end up there again because of the quality of players they have in their squad.”

Pressed on United’s hopes for the season, Stam added: “At the start of the season, I said the top four should be the target for Manchester United.

“They’re only a few points off that, so it’s not a disaster. It’s still early; a few wins can change everything. Momentum and confidence come from back-to-back victories.

“If they can build that, they can finish in the top six, maybe even top five, though it’ll be tough. Winning games is always the best medicine.”

