Jaap Stam urges Amorim to swoop for outstanding Bundesliga star made for Man Utd

Jaap Stam has encouraged his old club Manchester United to pursue a move for Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong, who he claims would be a ‘great fit’ for Ruben Amorim’s system at Old Trafford.

Frimpong has emerged as one of the top players in German football since swapping Celtic for Leverkusen back in 2021, scoring 29 goals and adding 40 assists in 182 games for the club in all competitions.

He played a major role in Xabi Alonso’s men securing their first-ever Bundesliga title last season, leading to the likes of Real Madrid, Arsenal and Liverpool all showing an interest in his services – although United went one step further and actually held talks over a potential move last summer.

Indeed, the Red Devils have been fans of Frimpong since as far back as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign, and Stam has urged them to reignite that interest.

“Jeremie Frimpong can play as a right-wing back having also played as a right winger and a right back,” the legendary Dutch defender told Makthavare.se.

“He has pace and is very direct and can score goals as well as create chances for his team-mates.

“I think he would be a very interesting player for Manchester United to look at, he would fit the style of play on the right-hand side.

“The only issue might be if the club don’t want to continue bringing in Dutch players going forward.

“But he has a lot of quality and is doing so well in a tough division in Germany, I think he would be a great fit for the system at United.”

DON’T MISS ➡️ Man Utd striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Frimpong future tied to Alonso

Frimpong has a bargain €40m (£34m) release clause in his current contract at BayArena, which runs through to the summer of 2028.

However, his future could be tied to what Alonso decides to do over his own future with the Bundesliga side, with Bild reporting that the Spaniard is expected to make a decision before the end of the month.

Whether or not Alonso remains in charge is likely to have significant ramifications on the likes of Frimpong when the summer transfer window opens for business.

“He’s had Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti, Jose Mourinho – all of them. He was bound to be a great manager with all the experience he’s had,” Frimpong recently told SportBible when asked about Alonso.

“How he’s putting [information] to the players at Leverkusen, we all enjoy playing under him.

“We really play football. He’s got all the trust of the players have his trust.

“On the pitch, [the style of play] gives us more of our strong abilities. Me and Alex Grimaldo, are abilities are to attack and go forward. Obviously we need to defend as well but it gives us that freedom. We’re really enjoying it.”

United are known to be in the market for another wing-back, having signed Patrick Dorgu to operate on the left in the winter transfer window.

Amorim also has Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot at his disposal, with the du having played both left and right this season.

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫ Nott’m Forest to scupper Amorim’s dream Man Utd signing after ‘reaching out’ to 83-goal striker

🔴⚫ Sources: Man Utd intent on beating Man City to new Declan Rice in £70m move

🔴⚫ Man Utd approve ‘£50m-plus’ signing after ‘kingpin’ says yes on one condition

POLL – Who has been Man Utd’s best signing from the Bundesliga in the past 10 years?