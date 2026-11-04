Man Utd ramp up interest in signing €50m-rated Serie A defender who could usurp Martinez – Exclusive

Manchester United are firmly in the race to sign Como defender Jacobo Ramon, with their scouting of the defender set to intensify following his impressive performance against the Red Devils, TEAMtalk understands.

The 21-year-old centre-back has established himself as one of the Serie A’s most exciting youngsters, and scored when Como thrashed United 4-1 in the Champions League two weeks ago.

United know their defensive line needs a refresh and, having failed to address the issue over the summer, that will become a key target heading into the 2027 windows.

And with speculation mounting that Lisandro Martinez – recently in the news for all the wrong reasons – could be on his way out, Ramon looks to have the qualities required to step into the breach.

However, United are far from alone in their admiration of the Spanish star.

Multiple Premier League clubs are watching Ramon’s progress closely. TEAMtalk revealed Chelsea’s interest back in June, and they remain keen on bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

We understand that Arsenal are also admirers of the promising defender, but their interest is not thought to be as strong as Chelsea and United’s.

Sources have also mentioned Liverpool and Fulham are also among those keeping tabs on Ramon.

Ramon joined Como from Real Madrid in the summer of 2025 for just €2.5million (£2.1m / $2.8m). Under Cesc Fabregas, he has developed into a key starter, bringing a physical presence and technical composure in defence, along with an eye for goal.

His market value has now soared towards the €50million (£41.8m / $56.3m) mark, meaning Como are set for a huge profit if they decide to sell him.

Chelsea’s interest is the longest-standing, with Xabi Alonso personally keen to sign Ramon for the Blues. However, we understand United have stepped up their interest following his performance against them.

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Real Madrid could scupper Man Utd move for Jacobo Ramon

Any move for Ramon is complicated by Real Madrid’s retained rights. The Spanish club hold a 50 per cent sell-on clause and buy-back options for with the 2027 window.

Sources have suggested Madrid are seriously considering a move to activate that clause next summer, which would place them in the driving seat and force any Premier League bidder to negotiate with the Spanish giants rather than Como directly.

Ramon remains under contract at Como until 2030 and has repeatedly stated he is content with his current role and regular minutes.

With no formal offers yet on the table, the situation is likely to remain as is until Madrid clarify their intentions for 2027.

For now, the Premier League’s interest underlines how quickly the tall, goal-scoring defender has established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting young centre-backs.

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