Jadon Sancho ordered to ‘apologise’ to Ten Hag by former Man Utd man as exit talk ramps up

Former Manchester United defender John O’Shea has urged Jadon Sancho to apologise to Erik ten Hag if he wants to reignite his career at Old Trafford.

The winger has been training away from the first-team squad after hitting out at the Red Devils boss, who had criticised his performances in training.

Sancho posted on social media that he had been made a ‘scapegoat’ after being left out of the team for their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal.

TalkSPORT claims that Man Utd will continue to make the 23-year-old train separately from the squad if he refuses to apologise to Ten Hag.

Sancho has been barred from accessing all first-team facilities at Carrington as a result. He has also deactivated his Instagram account in his latest display of frustration.

As reported by TEAMtalk, the former Borussia Dortmund star has been linked with an exit from Man Utd in January, with several clubs interested.

It’s claimed that the Red Devils would be willing to make a significant loss on the £72m they paid for Sancho in 2021 to offload him.

O’Shea: ‘Ultimately, the manager generally wins’

Sancho’s future with Man Utd is certainly up in the air at the moment, and O’Shea believes apologising to Ten Hag would be the right thing to do.

“Yeah, obviously look it does [seems like an extreme punishment] but very simply for me, it boils down to an argument between the manager and a player,” O’Shea told talkSPORT.

“Ultimately, the manager generally wins and that’s always been the case. If Jadon wants to get back playing football for United as quickly as possible, look maybe he might not mean it but just go and apologise.

“Then you’re back involved in the squad and back involved with a chance to play. I know it’s not ideal with how public it’s been but it can be resolved very quickly.”

Gabby Agbonlahor then asked O’Shea what would happen if player was to take to social media and criticise Sir Alex Ferguson.

“You might have been banished from the UK, never mind the training ground!” O’Shea responded.

“On a serious note Gabby, if you go back to your time with Martin O’Neill, if you had an argument with Martin and you felt you were in the right, ultimately you’d still be going to apologise.

“In a sense it has to be that way because the manager has the lead from the front in terms of the discipline side of things to get hopefully everything right on the pitch as well.

“It’s been a challenging start, a few injuries and a few decisions going against them haven’t helped but they had a decent enough performance and win against Burnley and they’ll be looking to carry that on against Palace.”

Sancho will remain out of the Man Utd squad for their Carabao Cup game against Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

