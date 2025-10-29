Will Jadon Sancho return to Man Utd in January? Report clears confusion as new contract details come to light

Manchester United will not bring Jadon Sancho back from his loan spell at Aston Villa, according to a report, but the Red Devils do have the option to extend his current contract by another year.

Sancho joined Villa on a season-long loan deal from Man Utd in the summer of 2025. The English winger was part of Ruben Amorim’s ‘bomb squad’ at Old Trafford, and Man Utd did well to offload him for the 2025/26 campaign.

While Marcus Rashford flourished during his loan spell at Aston Villa in the second half of last season and earned a move to Barcelona in the summer, Sancho’s time under Unai Emery has been far from ideal.

The 25-year-old former Borussia Dortmund star has yet to make a single start in the Premier League for Villa this season, but it must be noted that he has played 99 minutes in the Europa League for the Villans.

There have been suggestions that Villa could cancel Sancho’s loan deal and send him back to Man Utd.

Former Villa scout Bryan King told Aston Villa News this week: “I think it could be a possibility (Sancho’s loan being cancelled), if he doesn’t break through or produce the kind of form that Villa are expecting him to.”

However, The Daily Mail has reported that ‘Jadon Sancho will NOT return to Manchester United before the end of the season’ because his loan deal ‘does not have a break clause in January’.

The report has noted that Man Utd have an option to extend Sancho’s contract by another 12 months, with his current deal running out at the end of the season.

Sancho has been a huge disappointment at Man Utd, with the former Manchester City prospect scoring 12 goals and giving six assists in 83 appearances for the Red Devils.

If Man Utd do end up triggering the 12-month option in Sancho’s deal, then it would only be to try to sell him rather than bring him back into the first-team fold under Amorim.

Jadon Sancho slammed for Aston Villa struggles

Sancho was part of the Villa team that beat Manchester City 1-0 at Villa Park in the Premier League last weekend.

The Man Utd-owned winger came on in the 29th minute as a replacement for Emiliano Buendia, but Emery took him off in the 74th minute.

After the match, Emery told talkSPORT: “Yes, sure he’s (Sancho) not happy, but I did it before with Morgan Rogers, with Emiliano Buendia, with Leon Bailey, and he played 60 minutes on Thursday.

“Today, when he (Buendia) was injured, my plan was maybe in case he (Sancho) was going to play 30 minutes, but I decided to play more and he played 45 minutes.

“But my plan was that when he was swapped with Emiliano Buendia, the idea was maybe not playing all the minutes until the last moment. And I told him as well, he can feel it, it’s embarrassing.”

Former Villa scout King said about Sancho this week: “He’s become a bit wayward in the way that his football life is. Everywhere he’s gone and everything that he’s done, he hasn’t fulfilled the promise or the money that’s been paid for him.

“He’s on loan at Villa and that’s a good opportunity. He’s seen what happened to Marcus Rashford. He came in a similar position, and now he’s playing for Barcelona, thanks to Aston Villa.

“Sancho can do the same, but he’s got to start playing. He’s got to start showing Emery and the staff in training, but at the moment, he doesn’t seem to be having an effect.”

