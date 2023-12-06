Jadon Sancho blasted by former Man Utd team-mate in Ten Hag vindication, with squad ‘angry’ over one huge issue

Former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has ripped into Jadon Sancho, revealing the incredible lengths he went to to try and stop the winger from being late.

Sancho has not played for Man Utd since August after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag. When leaving Sancho out of his squad for the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal, Ten Hag said the decision was because of his poor performances in training.

However, Sancho did not take kindly to this public criticism, telling fans ‘don’t believe everything you read’ and complaining about him being a Man Utd ‘scapegoat’ for too long.

The Englishman has been forced to train away from the Man Utd first team amid the row. Prospective new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe had been hopeful of getting the pair to sit down and work through their differences, but it seems that ship has sailed.

Sancho is aiming to leave Man Utd in January, whether it be through a loan or permanent transfer. Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and clubs from the Saudi Pro League have all been linked with moves for him.

Although, those teams could be put off upon learning what some of Sancho’s own team-mates think of him. Matic, who played with the 23-year-old between July 2021 and July 2022, has revealed players such as Sancho and Paul Pogba racked up £75,000 in fines due to being late so often.

READ MORE – Euro Paper Talk: Ten Hag staggered as Man Utd flop ‘offers himself’ to Barcelona

“At Chelsea, players acted professionally, they were punctual and were never late for training but at United it happened almost every day,” he said in an interview with YuPlanet (via Manchester Evening News).

“Among the players who would always be late were Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho and a couple of other players. The rest of us who were always on time were angry so we decided to form a kind of an internal disciplinary committee with me serving as its president.

Jadon Sancho, Paul Pogba the main culprits of huge fine

“I put a sheet of paper up on the wall where I documented the names of individuals arriving late. During one particular season we collected around £75,000 in fines. We had planned to use the money to throw a party in London but we didn’t due to the Covid outbreak.”

The Athletic have reported that Sancho was often late for training during his time at Borussia Dortmund, and they had to implement special measures to get him to arrive on time.

Sancho being late is not one of the main reasons for his falling out with Ten Hag, though if this has happened then it clearly won’t have impressed the manager.

It has been suggested that Sancho would ideally like to return to Dortmund, where he played between 2017 and 2021.

Sancho shone while in Germany, registering 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 matches, so it is understandable that he is keen to revive his career there.

Wherever the attacker heads though, he will be desperate to get back among the goals and prove Ten Hag and Man Utd wrong.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can reveal some senior Man Utd players are expecting Ratcliffe to sack Ten Hag and bring in one highly rated coach as his replacement.